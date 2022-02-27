Predictions that The Simpsons made with cars and that have come true

The Simpsons. (photo: clarín.com)

The events that have taken place in recent years seem, without a doubt, to belong more to a fictional series than to reality itself. And it is that, Who would have imagined that lockdowns, climate change and masks would become part of our daily lives? Well, surely The Simpson.

this famous series on countless occasions they have predictions of events such as the attack on the Twin Towers or that donald trump would be president of United States; in the same way they predicted cars flying, or electric cars.

In addition to its yellow color, its strange way of seeing life and being the most characteristic icon of all of Springfield, The Simpsons have something else that differentiates them from the rest of the television families, the innate ability to predict the future. In addition to the aforementioned, they also predicted the victory of Germany in the 2014 World Cup or the creation of the so popular today smart watch.

In just a few decades the technology has taken giant steps, making the way we communicate and entertain ourselves completely different from that of just 20 years ago. However, the yellow family was able to figure out what some of those changes would be.

1. Flying cars

Flying cars are what have been seen in dozens of science fiction movies, series, among others. But it could be said that The Simpsons are closer to making their idea embodied in a chapter become a reality, because there is currently drones that function as transportation for people.

Flying car. (photo: National Geographic)

In season 16 of The Simpsons, exactly in Chapter 15, called “Future Drama”, Bart and Lisa see the future of the family through the path of a teacher, a future is no further than 2022. In the picture of Homer and Bart appear in one of the first flying cars in history.

Flying car in The Simpsons. (photo: NEOX)

2. Electric cars

Season 11 Episode 1, “Homer Goes to Hollywood” (1999) is about the father of the most famous family in Hollywood. United States trying one of the electric cars that already exist.

Electric car in The Simpsons. (photo: Animo Apps)

It is clear that these types of cars are not bought much today; however, in this chapter it was said that they will be the future and now everything indicates that they could dominate the market.

BMW electric car. (photo: Diariomotor)

3. Independent cars that can drive themselves

In Season 10 Episode 17, “Homer Works Too Much” (1999), a glimpse of What are autonomous transport trucks like?

Truck in The Simpsons that drives itself. (photo: Barça World Forum)

When it was released, it obviously seemed crazy, but today we know that it is a reality and that there are already cars that have this technology. What’s more, Mercedes Benz introduced a van with this feature last year.

Mercedes Benz self-driving car. (photo: Autobild)

Technological advances that The Simpsons predicted

1. Virtual reality glasses

In the episode of Lisa’s Wedding where a futuristic world is presented, Bart appears in Moe’s tavern playing virtual billiards while wearing goggles and gloves like those currently sold for VR.

In the scene another subject appears who manages to “hit” Bart, starting a painful fight; the only mistake would be that VR experiences stay there and are not felt in real life.

VR headsets also appear in the chapter where bart goes to the futurebelonging to season 9. Marge and Homer use them to have a virtual meal..

(Photo: Screenshot)

2. Baby Translator

in the episode Brother, can you lend me two coins? Homer’s brother, Herbet Powell, invents the baby translator which is tested on Magie to identify what she wants to express through crying.

The chapter was released in 1992, and in 2009 the Biloop company developed an application that interprets the crying of the baby which is based on a large database. Currently there are several similar applications that help parents to recognize the needs of their children.

(Photo: Screenshot)

3. GoPro cameras

During episode 13 of season 5, Homer gets a hat with a camerato enter the store Kwik-E-Mart of Apu and spy on him while a van from the Kent Brockman show waits for him outside.

Although the device Homer uses is a regular-sized camera inside a huge hat and gopros are smallit was there where this concept was seen.

(Photo: Screenshot)

