Predictions Thursday 30 December | Premier League, Championship, Primeira

Football predictions for Thursday 30 December: Everton-Newcastle is yet another Premier League match postponed for Covid, to which West Bromwich-Preston is added this Thursday, a championship match, the equivalent of our Serie B. Manchester United will instead take the field regularly, which after the disappointing draw with Newcastle asks Burnley a way to try to bring the Champions League zone closer together.

Read also: Manchester United-Burnley, Premier League: probable formations and predictions

Other predictions

It is played regularly in Bournemouth, where the new leaders will try to stretch over Fulham, who have been stopped for two games. Against Cardiff, forced to stop for 20 days, mission within reach. On the other hand, the challenge between two teams that “caress” the playoff area such as Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield, divided in the standings by only two points, is intriguing: the goals should arrive on time.

Predictions: the choice of the Seer

• At least one goal per team in Porto-Benfica, Primeira Liga, at 22:00

Predictions: Winning