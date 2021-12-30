Sports

Predictions Thursday 30 December | Premier League, Championship, Primeira

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

predictions
Cristiano Ronaldo © LaPresse

Football predictions for Thursday 30 December: Everton-Newcastle is yet another Premier League match postponed for Covid, to which West Bromwich-Preston is added this Thursday, a championship match, the equivalent of our Serie B. Manchester United will instead take the field regularly, which after the disappointing draw with Newcastle asks Burnley a way to try to bring the Champions League zone closer together.

Read also: Manchester United-Burnley, Premier League: probable formations and predictions

Other predictions

It is played regularly in Bournemouth, where the new leaders will try to stretch over Fulham, who have been stopped for two games. Against Cardiff, forced to stop for 20 days, mission within reach. On the other hand, the challenge between two teams that “caress” the playoff area such as Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield, divided in the standings by only two points, is intriguing: the goals should arrive on time.

Predictions: the choice of the Seer

At least one goal per team in Porto-Benfica, Primeira Liga, at 22:00

Predictions: Winning

Bournemouth (in Bournemouth-Cardiff, Championship, 8.45 pm)
QPR or tie (in Bristol-QPR, Championship, 8.45 pm)
Manchester United (in Manchester United-Burnley, Premier League, 21:15)
Porto or draw (in Porto-Benfica, Primeira Liga, 22:00)

Matches with at least three goals overall

Besiktas-Altay, Turkey Cup, 19:00
Bournemouth-Cardiff, Championship, 8.45 pm
Nottingham Forest-Huddersfield, Championship, 8.45 pm

JOIN the group TELEGRAM to receive notifications with scorer predictions: CLICK HERE

Matches with at least one goal per team

Bristol-QPR, Championship, 8.45 pm
Stoke City-Derby County, Championship, 8.45 pm

The “sensational”

Braga to win and at least one goal per team (in Arouca-Braga, Primeira Liga, 8:00 pm)

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Mercedes F1 complaint: what happens now. First appeal rejected – Sport – Formula1

3 weeks ago

MOVIOLA – Lazio – Juventus, Di Bello incoherent: the episodes

November 21, 2021

Fifa World Best Player, in the top 23 there are 3 Azzurri: Jorginho, Donnarumma and Bonucci

2 weeks ago

“Discreet but always present. It will not be forgotten “

November 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button