Predictive medicine for the liver. Project with algorithm in Friuli Venezia Giulia

“Medical data of the past available to patients of the future, anonymized, therefore respecting the privacy of patients, which will be used to develop new clinical-preventive and clinical-predictive solutions for the future health of citizens”.

It is the ‘treasure’ described by Shai Misan, head of Insiel, composed of the medical and clinical data of about five thousand patients with liver disease in recent years, which will go as a dowry to the Italian Liver Foundation, in a pilot project to create a platform for the control of chronic liver disease. The goal, explain Decio Ripandelli, director of the Foundation, and Diego Antonini, directors of Insiel, an in-house IT company of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, is to arrive at an artificial intelligence algorithm capable of identifying cases in which the course of the disease can become more acute before this happens.

“The realization of this project – continues Misan – could lead to enormous savings, we are talking about a potential of two billion euros, as well as a facilitation in the access and management of the pathology for the patient, and an ease and fluidity of management of the attending physician “. Five thousand patients is just the beginning because Insiel and the Italian liver Foundation aim to acquire an additional ‘data set’ of 10 thousand patients in the next ten years, but the accuracy already achieved of the forecast on the course of the disease reaches 90% after 5 years , explains the scientific director of the Foundation, Claudio Tribelli.

And he adds: “It is clear that this pilot study must be validated, with the 10-15 thousand records that we will use, but above all with a very long observation period, of 15 years. It is therefore a way of putting different skills into a system. , that of the Region, owner of the data, of the Insiel as a calculation capacity, and of the Italian Liver Foundation, so that our last client – the patient – can benefit from it, and save money especially at a time when economic resources are focus, for example, on the pandemic, “he concludes.

According to the deputy governor with responsibility for Health, Riccardo Riccardi, “one of the main mistakes made by public health in recent decades has been that of not having placed prevention among the priorities, which instead, as we are also learning from the experience of the pandemic, represents one of the most effective tools to cushion the clinical impact of those pathologies whose course – he concludes – could be blocked in the bud by a series of indications based on the study of data and research “.

Source: Health Tomorrow