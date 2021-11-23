Predictive sleep: The way you sleep can be a wake-up call for high cholesterol

High cholesterol levels can be linked to sleep disturbances. Let’s find out the warning signs not to be underestimated

The high cholesterol it is the cause of serious diseases, such as high blood pressure, heart attacks and strokes; however, the experts they explain that analyze the rhythm of sleep it could be an early warning sign.

A large percentage of the adult population in the West suffer from high blood pressure and cholesterol, which often go undiagnosed until more serious conditions arise. To know your cholesterol levels, you need to have a blood test, but researchers have revealed that taking note of your sleep patterns is a great way to discover this silent killer.

Indeed, according to one study as of 2014 there is a link between sleep patterns and high cholesterol; specifically, the research team found that often the difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep they can be an early sign of high cholesterol levels.

What are the dangers of high cholesterol?

High cholesterol can cause a number of health problems, such as heart disease and heart attacks. Although it is necessary to build cells and produce hormones in the body, too much fat can be dangerous. High cholesterol levels cause fatty deposits to develop in blood vessels, and as these grow they can cause arteries to narrow, cutting off the blood supply to the heart and brain. Sometimes these deposits can also break off and cause a clot, often the primary cause of heart attack, stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA), known as a mini stroke.

How to lower cholesterol through diet

A healthy and balanced diet can prevent high cholesterol levels; for example, it is good to replace foods rich in saturated fats with those containing unsaturated fats, such as pumpkin seeds, avocados, almonds, cashews and nuts in general. Likewise, it is advisable to keep an eye on the intake of artificial trans fats found in processed foods, such as cookies and cakes. (Read also: CHOLESTEROL: 10 FOODS TO REDUCE IT AND KEEP IT AT BADA)

In addition, it is a good practice to eat at least five servings of fruit and vegetables a day along with foods rich in fiber, such as wholemeal bread, legumes and cereals. Even the cooking techniques can affect cholesterol levels, so avoid cooking methods that require a lot of fat, such as frying, and prefer steaming or boiling.

In addition to the diet, remember that one too healthy and active lifestyle it is the first rule to live better and healthily; consequently, dedicate at least 30 minutes a day to physical activity, from walking to running, or cycling.

Source: PubMed

