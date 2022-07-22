Predictors of Persistent Opioid Use After Cardiac Surgery Identified

The results can help inform preventive interventions in patients.

Congestive heart failure is one of the identified risk factors. Photo: Shutterstock.

Based on the analysis of various retrospective cohort studies and the systematic review and meta-analysis of ten investigations, which included 112,298 patients with or without exposure to opioids and who underwent cardiac surgery, predictors of persistent opioid use were identified. after surgery.

The conclusion of the study indicates that more than 5% of the patients that they did not use opioids before surgery Cardiac patients used the medications persistently at least 3 months after the operation.

Although some demographic and clinical factors increased risk, the results may help inform preventive interventions in the patients.

In patients without opioids, the results indicate that the pooled incidence of persistent opioid use postoperatively was 5.7%.

In patients exposed to opioids, the incidence of persistent use of postoperative opioids (only 2 studies) was 21.7% and 41.9%. As a consequence, preoperative use of opioids it was a strong risk factor for persistent use of opioids in the postoperative period, among other factors.

Significant risk factors such as gender were also identified: female gender, smoking, alcohol use, congestive heart failure, diabetes, chronic lung disease, chronic kidney disease, and higher length of hospital stay per day.

