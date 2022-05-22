Preferential audience: five Hollywood classics and an Argentine film

Preferential stalls, it is a column designed to talk about cinema. Leaving the formal and journalistic side of AG Noticias a bit; the column intends to recommend films, comment on films and provide “color data” on actresses and actors belonging to Hollywood, Argentine cinema and independent cinema. On this occasion, we will recommend five classics and an Argentine film.

When we talk about movie classics, we refer to cinematographic films that are appreciated as authentic works of art. These are films with aesthetic, ethical and technical values ​​that far exceed what is expected by their audience. Talking about classic films in the year 2022 is practically immersing yourself in a universe full of audiovisual feature films. However, those that we will mention below belong to different genres and all are located from 1980 onwards. In addition, in order to encourage national culture, we will recommend an Argentine film that can be said to be a classic in our country. These are six movies to watch on Sunday:

Nine queens: the favorite of Argentine cinema

When talking about good cinema, thinking of Nine Queens (2000) is almost inevitable. Despite the fact that the film is at the peak of popularity when it comes to Argentine cinema, this film cannot be left out of a list that recommends movies to see on a Sunday. Nine Queens is one of those classics that breaks with everything expected, with a climax and an end worthy of an ovation. The performances and plot twists are phenomenal, as is the plot -simple but effective-. Lhe film oscillates between the police genre and suspense, and its duration is 115 min.

Synopsis: Nine Queens is an Argentine film written and directed by Fabián Bielinsky, starring Ricardo Darín and Gastón Pauls. It tells the story of two con artists who meet by chance and decide to team up to work together.

Someone has to give: laughter and romance the order of the day

The formula of this romantic comedy is totally effective: a leading trio willing to make you double over with laughter. With Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton and a young Keanu Reeves, this comedy proposes a premise often used in Hollywood: a womanizer who meets love for the first time in his life. Despite the fact that we know this plot, and that we have seen it on more than one occasion, the film manages to be good and original in its genre. ‘Someone has to give in’ works perfectly and brings something new to modern cinema: a couple of people who are over 40 years old. The film lasts 133 min.

Synopsis: Someone has to give in (2004) tells us the story of Harry Sanborn, a mature man who flees from any relationship that involves a long-term commitment. He is interested in establishing relationships with young women who are twice or triple his age. One weekend he plans with his partner to spend a few days at the girl’s mother’s beach house. They thought they would be alone but Erica -Marin’s mother- surprises them with her presence.

Forrest Gump: to cry with laughter and sadness

How complicated to talk about a classic like Forrest Gump, about which everything has already been said. This comic drama, minimally, makes us empathize with all the characters that appear in it. Tom Hanks’ performance, as expected, did not go unnoticed one bit and catapulted him to the top of his career. A careful plot, which appeals to the sensitive all the time. The best thing about this movie, without a doubt, is the evolution of the characters. No one is too much, everyone plays a fundamental role in history. This 1994 movie lasts 142 min.

Synopsis: The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump, an Alabama native who suffers from mild intellectual disability. That does not prevent him from being a privileged witness, and in some cases a decisive actor, of many of the most transcendental moments in the history of the United States in the second half of the 20th century, specifically between 1945 and 1982.

V for Vendetta: a dystopia out of a graphic novel

V for Vendetta (2005) is one of the many classics that polarized the public: there was no middle ground in criticism, people were fascinated or disgusted. With a brilliant Natalie Portman, V for Vendetta poses a dystopian future that gives chills at times. The film takes up many real historical moments, such as the Jewish holocaust, the Nazi model and the American presidencies. The plot manages to work, keeping the viewer trapped until the final act, which is extremely flawless. The film lasts 132 min.

Synopsis: The film takes as its starting point the gunpowder plot, which occurred in 1605 and in which a group of Catholics were arrested and executed for trying to destroy the Parliament of the United Kingdom with the aim of killing King James I and thus ending the religious persecution against Catholics. The plot takes place in a fictional future and features V, a freedom fighter hiding behind a Guy Fawkes mask and pursuing the destruction of a fascist state located in England.

Se7en: mystery cinema, which is captivating and dynamic

Undoubtedly, Sev7n (1995) takes concepts from the literature and uses them correctly. The seven deadly sins are the main protagonists of this film, despite the impeccable performances of Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman. Moment by moment, the tension builds until the ending is simply iconic. One of those fast-moving, fast-paced, never-boring classics; something that is difficult to find in mystery movies. The film oscillates between suspense and drama, and lasts 127 min.

Synopsis: Retired New York Police Department homicide detective William R. Somerset (Morgan Freeman) is assigned as a partner the young, hot-headed Detective David Mills (Brad Pitt), who recently transferred. The detectives begin to investigate a series of murders related to the seven deadly sins.

La la land: the magic of music and colors

There are two difficult objectives to fulfill in Hollywood: musicals that are not children’s; and modern films that, the moment they come out, become classics. La la land (2016) meets both objectives from the very beginning. A beautiful, delicate, aesthetic musical. A family plot, realistic, sad at times. The colors mean something, the songs guide the story. An amazing Emma Stone, accompanied by the great Ryan Gosling. This musical lasts 128 min.

Synopsis: La La Land is a 2016 American musical-drama film written and directed by Damien Chazelle, and stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, an aspiring actress and jazz pianist who meet and fall in love in Los Angeles, California.

