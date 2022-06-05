Preferential audience: we recommend five films to see on Sunday by Julia Roberts

Preferential stalls, it is a column designed to talk about cinema. Leaving the formal and journalistic side of AG Noticias a bit; the column intends to recommend films, comment on films and provide “color data” on actresses and actors belonging to Hollywood, Argentine cinema and independent cinema. On this occasion, we will recommend five films by the acclaimed actress Julia Roberts.

Julia Roberts is a 54-year-old American actress. With an extensive background in Hollywood, Julia is one of the most versatile actresses to come out of the industry. The actress has been able to show her talent with all genres, from suspense to romantic comedy, and going through drama on several occasions. Her acting appears in approximately 50 movies. With several unforgettable characters, it is impossible not to meet Roberts and remember her on some screen. That is why Julia Roberts seems to us the right actress for a pochoclera Sunday marathon. These are five movies to see on Sunday by Julia Roberts:

Pretty Woman, a romantic comedy to watch over and over again

Talking about this movie is a bit complicated. First of all, because she is 32 years old; and secondly, because there is not much that has not been said. This 1990 romantic comedy is a real gem of cult cinema and it’s due, in part, to the charismatic character played by Julia Roberts. Here we meet Vivian Ward, a prostitute who is hired by Edward Lewis -played by Richard Gere- to be an escort during some events. The film is dynamically paced, fast-paced, and highly enjoyable at the same time. Here we saw the Gere-Roberts duo for the first time, and the chemistry between the two actors is undeniable. The film has a duration of 119 minutes.

Sleeping with the enemy, a critically acclaimed thriller

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991) is one of those movies that has you glued to your seat from start to finish. In this suspense thriller, we meet Laura, a young woman who suffers from domestic violence at the hands of her husband. In a desperate attempt to improve her quality of life, Laura makes a risky decision that changes the entire game. The strength of this film is in the characters: on the one hand, we have a totally violent man, out of his mind, deranged and manipulative who we don’t know how far he will go. On the other hand is Laura, defenseless at first glance, but with a willpower that is demonstrated throughout the film. It is one of those films that cause a thousand emotions, the main one being the desire to protect a protagonist who is forging her character second by second. The film has a duration of 99 minutes.

Erin Brockovich, a great story based on real events

So far, we’ve had Julia characters that have been fictional, but well played. However, her performance as Erin Brockovic catapulted the actress to the top of her career, awarding her an academy statuette in 2001. Erin Brockovic: A Bold Woman (2000) tells the story of an environmental activist who fought and won a major lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric Company. According to Erin herself brockovick– Ellis, the film is 98% accurate with what really happened. As for Roberts’ performance, there’s really nothing to say. The passion for the cause, the desire to do something well, overwhelms the character and the audience throughout the film. The film has a duration of 131 minutes.

Mona Lisa’s smile, a film that questions tradition

This drama came out in 2003, but it is based on the 50s. There we meet Katherine Watson, a history professor who teaches at one of the best colleges in California for women. With such a basic premise, the film calls for reflection minute by minute. It manages to make us rethink the role of women today and empathize with the women who lived in the tradition of the 50s. Mona Lisa’s smile is a movie to think about, but it is still totally entertaining, it is not tedious and It is ideal to see in bed on a Sunday. This film lasts 117 minutes.

Extraordinary: one to watch as a family

Extraordinary (2017) is one of the last films that Julia Roberts filmed. Based on the novel August’s lesson by Raquel Palacios, this story tells us about the life of Auggie, a boy with a strange facial deformity who struggles every day to adapt to the world around him; a world that is cruel but beautiful at the same time. On this occasion, Julia Roberts plays Isabel, Auggie’s mother. The emotional weight that the character carries is immense, but Roberts manages to give us a memorable, understanding and totally loving character. A film that, quietly, can be seen as a family and that leaves beautiful teachings. The duration is 113 minutes.

Comment with Facebook