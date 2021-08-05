Entertainment

“Prefontaine”, the film about the American middle-distance runner

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Today another victory has arrived for Italy and to celebrate it we propose the film “Prefontaine”, a film that tells the story of Steve Prefontaine, an American middle-distance runner who participated in the 1972 Munich Olympics where he finished fourth.

“Prefontaine”, the plot

Steve Prefontaine is an Oregon student who stands out for his great talent as a runner. Thanks to the help of his coaches at the university, the boy won the title of champion in cross-country skiing and in four races in the five thousand meters. Thus begins a brilliant career in the world of sport that leads him to stand alongside illustrious names such as Frank Shorter and Jeff Galloway at the 1972 Munich Olympics. Here he witnesses the attacks of the Munich massacre and, in the race, does not win any medals. So, after college, he begins training for the 1976 Montreal Olympics. Suddenly, however, his life takes a totally unexpected turn.

unbroken-a-film-of-courage-and-endurance-1201-568

Behind the film

The 1997 film is directed by Steve James. Well received by critics, especially for the great interpretation of Jared Leto, the film recounts events that are well-connected to reality. The athlete’s feat at the Munich Olympics was memorable as he adopted a crazy tactic, starting to push and lead the group from start to finish, even in the last stretch of track he was overtaken and finished fourth. The dramatically short life of the protagonist was characterized by the sportsman’s activism in favor of American athletes to help them compete against better-financed international rivals. Steve Prefontaine died following a car accident in 1975 at the age of twenty-four.

Advertisements

for(var key in aepc_pixel_args) args[key] = aepc_pixel_args[key];

return args; };

// Extend args if ( 'yes' === aepc_pixel.enable_advanced_events ) { aepc_pixel_args.userAgent = navigator.userAgent; aepc_pixel_args.language = navigator.language;

if ( document.referrer.indexOf( document.domain ) < 0 ) { aepc_pixel_args.referrer = document.referrer; } } !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n; n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.agent="dvpixelcaffeinewordpress";n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', aepc_pixel.pixel_id, aepc_pixel.user); setTimeout( function() { fbq('track', "PageView", aepc_pixel_args); }, aepc_pixel.fire_delay * 1000 );


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

266
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
247
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
243
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
232
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
220
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
190
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
187
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
177
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
175
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
168
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top