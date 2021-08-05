“Prefontaine”, the film about the American middle-distance runner

Today another victory has arrived for Italy and to celebrate it we propose the film “Prefontaine”, a film that tells the story of Steve Prefontaine, an American middle-distance runner who participated in the 1972 Munich Olympics where he finished fourth.

“Prefontaine”, the plot

Steve Prefontaine is an Oregon student who stands out for his great talent as a runner. Thanks to the help of his coaches at the university, the boy won the title of champion in cross-country skiing and in four races in the five thousand meters. Thus begins a brilliant career in the world of sport that leads him to stand alongside illustrious names such as Frank Shorter and Jeff Galloway at the 1972 Munich Olympics. Here he witnesses the attacks of the Munich massacre and, in the race, does not win any medals. So, after college, he begins training for the 1976 Montreal Olympics. Suddenly, however, his life takes a totally unexpected turn.

Behind the film

The 1997 film is directed by Steve James. Well received by critics, especially for the great interpretation of Jared Leto, the film recounts events that are well-connected to reality. The athlete’s feat at the Munich Olympics was memorable as he adopted a crazy tactic, starting to push and lead the group from start to finish, even in the last stretch of track he was overtaken and finished fourth. The dramatically short life of the protagonist was characterized by the sportsman’s activism in favor of American athletes to help them compete against better-financed international rivals. Steve Prefontaine died following a car accident in 1975 at the age of twenty-four.