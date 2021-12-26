World

Pregliasco takes them from Capezzone. Misplaced presumption

Christmas has passed but Fabrizio Pregliasco, singing virologist, he can’t help himself and Daniele Capezzone plays it right. Because even possessing the virtues of science, one must never forget the good education towards the interlocutors.

And frankly, you can’t stand it anymore presumption of these cute characters suddenly elevated to popularity since the pandemic. Even performing with dubious songs of little appeal.

Capezzone plays them in Pregliasco

On Christmas Eve he handed us one very hard fight between the journalist and the virologist, staged by Veronica Gentili on the television ‘ring’ of Controcorrente. Which will be good for the listening but not for the nerves. Because using the term nonsense to mark the distance with those who argue is really annoying.

Everything revolved around the question ofefficacy of vaccines, in the process of progressive reduction. Pregliasco insisted on denying it while Capezzone drew on the examples of Great Britain and Israel: “It was known from June to July,” he pointed out. And the rest would not understand otherwise the recurrence of vaccine doses at close range.

Open heaven, in Pregliasco you don’t have to tell the truth and in fact it has reacted badly. First with apparent calm: “It’s incredible to always say negative things”. Which actually come from official government communication.

The bullshit monopoly

But Capezzone skewered him: “Professor, you cannot justify everything about the government and then 6 months later give morals to others. And in the breaks he is also a singer… ”, says Capezzone referring to the now famous chorus of virologists who, in addition to Pregliasco, also involved Andrea Crisanti and Matteo Bassetti. “Sometimes I do that too, but she always says nonsense“, Says Pregliasco. Visibly offended, instead of apologizing in front of the Italians, he was left open-mouthed in front of that sad choir.

And Capezzone beat him up, probably interpreting the mood of those who were in front of the TV: “I don’t leave it to her the monopoly of bullshit, not even at Christmas ”, she pierced him with her fantastic humor.

The minimum….

