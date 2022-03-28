Pregliasco warns: “What will happen at Easter with Covid”

Second Fabrizio Pregliascomedical director of Irccs Galeazzi in Milan, the upcoming Easter holidays could mark a new peak in the contagion curve.

The professor, guest of ‘Un Giorno da Pecora’ on Rai Radio1, explained to the radio listeners that “With this increase in cases, it was not possible to give everyone a total free, Speranza did well to think back. This wave of infections will have a peak during the Easter holidays, reaching 120 thousand infections, and after that period it will be understood if this will be consider ourselves as a fifth wave “. Therefore, the virologist seems to be certain that we will have an Easter with Covid even if, towards the end of May, the situation could be improving. He also seems certain that next autumn we will also have to do the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine and that in the end “We will come to updated vaccines as is the case with the simple flu”.

What could happen

In fact, the professor at the State University of Milan stressed that it is not excluded that in the future new variants of Sars-CoV-2 potentially insidious may appear. Speaking of the sub-variant Omicron 2, at Adnkronos Salute, Pregliasco recalled its super contagiousness that will make it dominant and that will give the possibility to an important percentage of the population to have antibodies against the virus for at least some time. Someone because infected and cured, someone else because vaccinated, and still others because after receiving the vaccination they still contracted Covid and recovered. Pregliasco does not seem to have the idea of ​​removing the masks indoors, because there is the possibility of a new wave of infections in June and July. The expert is more inclined to wait until May 1st, explaining that there is still the possibility to back down when the number of hospitalized and intensive care should increase as in the past.

Also keep keeping the times unchanged forty for those who tested positive for Covid-19 it is an important aspect of prudence for the virologist now that we are in a moment in which the ‘free all’ could create problems. The provisions of the ministerial circular of 4 February would therefore remain in force: the positives will have to wait 7 days, 10 if they are not vaccinated, before taking a swab, the result of which must be negative in order to end the quarantine. The reason is that, as Pregliasco explained, if on the one hand the Omicron variant and its sub-variants are less bad than the previous ones, they can still give problems because the virus is not yet ‘cooled’. The professor pointed out that at this moment there is an increase not only in positives, but also in hospitalized patients. “An increase that was obvious to expect, considering that for several days now cases have been increasing” he recalled. However, he admitted the fact that hospitalizations are now growing in a much smaller proportion than in the first waves, thanks also to a less aggressive Omicron variant and very broad vaccination coverage.

