Pregliasco: “Xj? It can only be a small covid recombination, it needs to be studied”

The Xj “recombination of the SarS-CoV-2 virus”, not to be confused with a variant “could be only a small variation. To be clear it is like having a blue or yellow Fiat Panda but always Fiat Panda. To understand if” by recombining the parts “it becomes an Alfa Romeo or a Ferrari, it takes some time and we need to put together a series, as we are doing for the Xe, the English one, which has a thousand isolations. In this moment, therefore, the Xj it must not cause any alarm, even if attention and the need for further study are certainly needed “. So at Adnkronos Salute, the virologist Fabrizio Pregliascoprofessor at the State University of Milan, commenting on the viral recombination Xj, isolated yesterday in Reggio Calabria.

“When we have the letter X – explains the expert – we are always faced with recombinants, therefore viruses that probably, infecting a single subject, recombine in replication. We have reached the ‘j’, the ‘e’ is the most detected in England, therefore at this moment it is important to understand that we have the ability to carry out these sequences and to monitor. As long as the virus circulates there will be many variants, so we also take this new recombination as a stimulus to increase what little is done in Italy, that is sequencing at least on a sample basis on relevant quantities. After that, the epidemiological importance and possibly the evolutionary advantage that this recombination has over others must be understood “.