Pregnancies, especially high-risk ones, are the expertise of the Clínica del Country

This clinic has been leading obstetric care in Bogotá and the country for 60 years. It has the most recent technology for diagnosing and treating high-risk pregnancies.

Patients with clinical conditions such as: gestational diabetes, arterial hypertension or other conditions can have a specialized prenatal diagnosis and follow-up, with the trajectory of a multidisciplinary team.

For 60 years, the Clinica del Country has been recognized in the country for its obstetric care and, in keeping with that tradition, a decade ago it opened a Maternal-Fetal Center to care for expectant mothers with an integrated approach, especially for high-risk pregnancies.

This center integrates the most advanced technology in genetic diagnoses, highly complex ultrasounds, intrauterine surgeries and the creation of specialized units (UADO) for the care of the mother and her baby, with a multidisciplinary team.

This highly specialized care responds to the need to reduce risks during pregnancy.

The criteria for classifying a high-risk pregnancy consist of: advanced maternal age, fetal pathologies, genetic alterations in either the parents or the babies, lifestyles that can affect the pregnancy as excessive consumption of alcohol, smoking, suffering from kidney and thyroid diseases, among other conditions.

Advances in the management of high-risk pregnancies

The most frequent congenital pathologies in high-risk pregnancies are cardiac and chromosomal, which are determined through specialized genetic tests.

“In these 10 years, advances have been made in diagnostic technology and treatments aimed at maternal and fetal pathologies more frequent. For example, 4D ultrasounds not only allow a better observation of the baby, but also bring the specialist closer to different types of fetal alterations”, explains Dr. Marco Duque, head of the Maternal-Fetal Center of the Clinica del Country.

The importance of genetic study It lies in the fact that through intrauterine diagnostic tests, an evaluation of the diseases and malformations of babies is made. Part of this study contains the analysis of amniotic fluid and chorionic villus biopsy, making it possible to determine chromosomal problems.

Similarly, a team of specialists has been consolidated in the High Dependency Obstetric Units (UADO), which have allowed effective follow-up to be provided to patients who develop pathologies that warrant hospitalization, and the multidisciplinary group care which will allow you to carry pregnancy in the best conditions possible.

“Between weeks 11, 22 and 28, the specialist will be able to count on clear information about the baby’s state of health, thanks to tests such as genetic screeninginvasive and non-invasive diagnoses of genetic alterations, and ultrasound for the study of fetal anatomy and growth of the baby”, explains Dr. Duque.

Covid-19 and accompaniment to mothers

Although contagion by Covid-19 during pregnancy may be a cause for concern for patients, prenatal follow-up with the primary specialist, the process of rest and isolation during the disease is recommended.

For this reason, since the beginning of the pandemic, the Clinica del Country and Clinica La Colina have enabled their facilities and adopted procedures for excellence in care during the situation. It should be noted that during this period nearly 5,300 births have been attended (of which 2% of mothers were admitted as Covid-19 patients) without major complications for the safety of mothers, newborns and health care personnel. Health.

The Maternal-Fetal Center will continue its work to provide health, care and well-being to all pregnant women, being considered one of the centers of excellence for the care of high-risk patients in Colombia.