Pregnancy after 40 and with twins is considered high risk

Actress Hilary Swank recently revealed that she is pregnant with twins at the age of 48. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

“A total miracle!”, That’s how he defined Hilary Swank being pregnant at 48 years old, and yes it is, even more so in the case of a twin pregnancy. Achieving pregnancy after 40 is not only less likely but also represents the possibility of some serious difficulties, and in the case of a twin pregnancy even more so.

After age 40, the chances of getting pregnant naturally are only 5% each cycle. And from 45, they plummet to 1%. Additionally, if a natural pregnancy is achieved, after 40 the risk of miscarriage increases by 50% and the risk of genetic abnormalities in the fetus is 1-12%, according to the portal of Veritas, a medical solutions company through genetics, so Hilary is not mistaken, her pregnancy is a miracle.

Even when our physical condition is good, we maintain healthy habits, the body changes with age, and many of these changes are related to hormonal processes, which are also decisive for pregnancy and its development.

There are not a few celebrities who have become pregnant after 45, naturally or not, and all of them are an inspiration for women who hope to become mothers at that age. Susan Sarandon, for example, had her last child at 46; Laura Linney at 49; Halle Berry at 47, and even there are also many celebrities who had babies after 50 years of age. Naomi Campbell at 50 and Brigitte Nielsen at 54, among others.

The wonderful actress Laura Linney is one of the celebrities who got pregnant near 50 years of age. (Photo by Robyn BECK/AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Although in many cases everything goes smoothly, fortunately, there are many factors to analyze and observe, not only when it comes to age, but also age plus multiple pregnancy.

And it is that in this case, which is when a woman has more than one baby developing inside her womb, there are more risks for both the babies and the mother, than during a single pregnancy, explains Sofía Herrera, a gynecologist who together Dr. Klara Senior develops Your Intimate Healtha platform that offers women free truthful information on intimate health, as well as products and services for a healthy life.

Multiple pregnancy is more risky

“One of the main risks in multiple pregnancies is that it ends prematurely, or threats of preterm labor. The fact that there are two babies inside the womb conditions the woman to have a greater chance of labor being brought forward or the membranes rupturing and it is necessary to take the babies out before the corresponding time, that is why it is It is very important to be aware of some signs”, says the expert.

These signals that we must attend to with special attention are, as Herrera explains, for example, frequent, rhythmic, sometimes painful contractions and loss of fluid from the genitals. These are warning signs that should be attended to immediately by the doctor.

In addition, other complications of multiple pregnancies that affect babies will depend on the type of pregnancy. “If the babies are separated into two bags of water, in a single placenta, they can have complications of competition for nutrition. This means that the placenta can nourish one baby more than another and cause some alterations in growth and development.”, says the doctor and adds that there may even be the complication of the death of one of the babies and that this affects the one who is left alive.

Regarding complications for the mother, the doctor explains that multiple pregnancies have been more associated with hypertensive diseases of pregnancy, which is called preeclampsia.

Multiple pregnancies have been more associated with hypertensive diseases of pregnancy, which is called preeclampsia, even more so if the mother is over 40 years of age. (Getty Creative)

“This can have several ways of manifesting, it can be a simple hypertension, or complicated with other factors and alterations in the woman’s metabolism, which gives rise to severe preeclampsia or eclampsia, which is when In addition to metabolic alterations, it is complicated by seizures and this has been seen to be more frequent in multiple pregnancies.”.

If we add the age factor to these scenarios, in the case of a pregnancy after 40 years, it is considered high risk. “In fact, a woman age 40 or older is three times more likely to have a baby with Down syndrome; you are also at much higher risk of pregnancy-induced hypertension; and you are also at higher risk of complications such as gestational diabetes. However, this does not mean that things will not work out. It is quite feasible that a multiple pregnancy in a woman over 40 years of age can have a happy outcome”.

“It is difficult to predict when preeclampsia or preterm labor will occur. However, today’s advances in science allow us to predict these conditions through blood tests, ultrasound studies that can guide the doctor to take a certain course of action”. In this sense, the doctor points out that it is very important that a woman with a multiple pregnancy, over 40 years of age, see a perinatologist, who is a specialist in high-risk pregnancies since he is trained to evaluate before time any factor that may predispose the mother to have complications.

Essential measures

Herrera points out that a woman with these conditions must be very careful to maintain a healthy diet, avoid inflammatory foods, avoid a sedentary lifestyle, practicing any physical activity that the doctor allows; she should avoid risk conditions for vaginal infections.

It is very important that a woman with a multiple pregnancy and over 40 years of age see a perinatologist, who is a specialist in high-risk pregnancies. (Getty Creative)

“The key is to maintain strict surveillance during your pregnancy control, this means that different types of tests should be performed to detect risks or problems early. placental vascular; early detection of vaginal infections that can trigger premature labor and detection of any symptoms that can predict that hypertension is starting to happen during pregnancy, ”she says.

“A multiple pregnancy after 40 years of age can reach a happy ending by taking these measures, following healthy lifestyle habits, and strict control with a perinatologist, even in the event of premature delivery or hypertension. There are many actions that current medicine allows to be done so that both the mother and her babies are healthy”.

