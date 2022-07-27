Pregnant at 70! The controversy is served

divine team 07/27/2022 11:11 a.m.

Being a mother at the traditional age of being a grandmother is repeatedly a controversial issue



That men like Mick Jagger are fathers in their seventies is better seen than late motherhood: why this double standard?

That one of our artists from the national scene is pregnant It’s always happy news. A new baby to add in a few months to the family of baby celebrities that we follow closely every day. This good news, however, it can become controversial due to the age of the future mother, who has already turned 70.

We have little doubt that the news, good for some and controversial for others, is going to make people talk. Part of public opinion, as on other occasions, will vehemently believe that maternity is a right of women without age limit. However, many others will fight with his opinion that having a child when a grandchild should be welcomed goes against nature.

The debate is served

But why we are amused that Mick Jagger has his eighth child at 72already great-grandfather, and we are outraged that a woman is a mother of retirement age?Many Internet users will ask themselves as soon as this news comes to light.

Why condemn a son to enjoy his mother for a short time? That is the conflictive and serious question that has been raised on occasions, when other celebrities on the national or international scene have decided to be mothers at ages considered late.

Other cases that demonstrated that it can be

Undoubtedly, scientific advances are ahead of society and a vast majority have not assimilated that it is possible to bring a child into the world long after what was considered fertile age thanks to the new assisted reproduction techniques. Because the truth is that we have already got used to there being women who are mothers beyond 40, like the model Naomi Campbell at 50, the journalist Anna Quintana at 47 or the actress Halle Berry at 48, but those ages are far from the 70 of the renowned protagonist.

Once the news has been digested, the truth is that she is not the only woman who has decided to become a mother at that age. German teacher Annegret Raunigk gave birth to quadruplets at 65 years, Cadiz-born María del Carmen Bousada de Lara had twins at 67 He died of cancer three years later. India Omkari Panwarwho longed to have a man, was the mother of twins with 70.

The unknowns about this controversial pregnancy

For now, it is unknown if this great figure of the performing arts have used an anonymous donor and have undergone fertility treatment. Also how he is is the great unknowngiven the high risk of pregnancy at her age, and the truth is that in her last public appearances the pregnancy was not yet visible.

From here we wish you the best and that everything goes smoothly. !! Congratulations!!