Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence jokes that she “had a lot of sex” during her hiatus from Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence recently revealed, joking with Stephen Colbert, that she had a lot of sex after deciding to take a break from the movie business.

Jennifer Lawrence is back and it’s funnier than ever: the 31-year-old actress, pregnant of her first child by husband Cooke Maroney, she appeared on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show on Monday and talked about how she spent her time away from Hollywood.

Colbert, 57, pointed out to Jennifer that 2018 was the last time the Don’t Look Up star was interviewed on an episode of her show and, at the time, Lawrence had said she intended. to take a break from the world of acting.

To Colbert’s question: “What have you been doing for the past three years? “The actress replied:”I’ve had a lot of sex“, laughing and looking at her baby bump, before reassuring the audience by saying:”I’m kidding“. to which the conductor replied:”Good for you. Good for you“.

Jennifer Lawrence also confessed that during her hiatus from Hollywood she cooked a lot: “I mean, with the advent of the pandemic, I cooked and cleaned a lot. If I weren’t an actress I’d be very good at housework, I’d be a good housekeeper … I make a huge mess, but I’m really good at cleaning. I love cleaning the kitchen while listening to a murder podcast. ”