News

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence walked the Women’s March with friend Amy Schumer

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

With a sign that read: “Women can’t be free if they don’t control their bodies”



4 October 2021




Jennifer Lawrence took to the streets to support women’s rights.

The 31-year-old actress – who is currently expecting her first child – attended with her friend Amy Schumer at the Women’s March of New York City.

Jennifer Lawrence – getty images

The event was held simultaneously in many other American cities and the focus was mainly on protest against the recent tightening of abortion laws in Texas, which now make legal and safe abortion almost impossible.

So, Jennifer Lawrence was holding a handwritten sign that read: “Women can’t be free if they don’t control their bodies“, while Amy Schumer had another one with the inscription:”Abortion is essential“.

Loading...
Advertisements

The 40-year-old comedian posted on her Instagram a photo with the Oscar-winning star at the march and added in the caption how important it is to support certain causes, even if they don’t affect us directly: “I don’t have a womb and she’s pregnant, but here we are“she wrote. Amy reported a month ago that she had to have her uterus removed due to endometriosis.

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer – getty images

Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she was pregnant, through its spokesperson, last September. She is expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney, 37-year-old art gallery owner.

They have been together since 2018 and they got married in October 2019 in a ceremony held in Rhode Island and full of stars, such as Emma Stone, Adele, Kris Jenner, Cameron Diaz and even Amy Schumer.

ph: getty images


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.4K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
993
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
906
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
835
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
796
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
777
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
775
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
766
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
763
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
752
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top