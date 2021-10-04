Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence walked the Women’s March with friend Amy Schumer

With a sign that read: “Women can’t be free if they don’t control their bodies”

Jennifer Lawrence took to the streets to support women’s rights.

The 31-year-old actress – who is currently expecting her first child – attended with her friend Amy Schumer at the Women’s March of New York City.

The event was held simultaneously in many other American cities and the focus was mainly on protest against the recent tightening of abortion laws in Texas, which now make legal and safe abortion almost impossible.

So, Jennifer Lawrence was holding a handwritten sign that read: “Women can’t be free if they don’t control their bodies“, while Amy Schumer had another one with the inscription:”Abortion is essential“.

The 40-year-old comedian posted on her Instagram a photo with the Oscar-winning star at the march and added in the caption how important it is to support certain causes, even if they don’t affect us directly: “I don’t have a womb and she’s pregnant, but here we are“she wrote. Amy reported a month ago that she had to have her uterus removed due to endometriosis.

Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she was pregnant, through its spokesperson, last September. She is expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney, 37-year-old art gallery owner.

They have been together since 2018 and they got married in October 2019 in a ceremony held in Rhode Island and full of stars, such as Emma Stone, Adele, Kris Jenner, Cameron Diaz and even Amy Schumer.

