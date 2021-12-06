Pregnant Kurdish woman dies on the border between Poland and Belarus





Fundacia Dialog

Die a little at a time. With a baby on her lap and five others who were not allowed to come near even for the last caress. Dying after making it. Weeks in the forest, Belarus. And then finally the Polish forest. Hidden for days, in the territory of the European Union, for fear of being sent back.

This is how 39-year-old Avin Irfan Zahir died. An agony of weeks, with a baby in her womb for six months, her husband and five other children not knowing how to take care of her. Perhaps it would be more correct to say that in this way she was made to die. Because in the clash between the EU and Belarus, disputed with the weapon of the most vulnerable to be pushed forward and sent back, it is always the most fragile who lose out.

The death was registered last Friday in a Polish hospital. They all come from the Iraqi Kurdish province of Duhok. Like the others, they too had managed to catch a flight to Minsk, with the promise of a future in Europe. Away from repression, away from threats, away from anything that could shoot in the direction of their village. Then, like the others, Avin Irfan Zahir also stayed for days in the forest, trying in vain to reach Poland.

Exposed to the cold, exhausted from hiking, dehydrated and with little food, she began to feel ill. Until, finally, together with her family she managed to reach the border of the European Union. Here, however, they knew they could not seek asylum. Because the rights are suspended. Human rights too. They still had to hide in the hope of regaining their strength and leaving the border strip behind and leaving Poland as soon as possible for any other country in the Union. Away from it all, there was not even a “green lantern” glinting in the night of the forest around Hajnówka.

It is not easy to go unnoticed when traveling in seven and with a big belly. It’s not easy when you know that asking for help could cost the future of your other children.

This is how the volunteers of Fundacia Dialog, a Catholic-inspired organization that scours the bush in search of unfortunates to lend a hand to. It was November 11 when the woman was taken to hospital in already desperate conditions. Three days later the father and the other children were already in an Islamic cemetery to bury the unborn child, who had died in the womb about twenty days earlier, the doctors said. A small mound of land next to that of other refugees killed by the war on human rights.

All this time they have not been able to see their mother again. They say it is because of the anticovid measures. The volunteers have always been close to the rest of the family. They knew that septicemia was unlikely to give this mother a chance. She died on Friday, December 3. Is Sunday, in Lesbos, Pope Francis recalled “how many pregnant mothers found death in a hurry and on a journey while carrying life in their wombs! May the Mother of God help us to have a maternal gaze, which sees in men children of God, sisters and brothers to welcome, protect, promote and integrate “. And today no one in Europe can say they don’t know.