Pregnant Kylie Jenner attends the AstroWorld music festival which is spiraling out of control

From Kylie Jenner’s Instagram stories, we can conclude that the reality star was actually in attendance at the Astroworld music festival. One of the photos shows the trailer of his daughter Stormi (3). In one of the videos, we also see a little girl wearing headphones at a certain time. So there’s a good chance Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter will also be attending the festival. Also, the reality star’s social media shows how an ambulance stands in the audience. Jenner, who is currently expecting her second child with the American rapper, has not yet responded to last night’s incident. In addition to Kylie, her 26-year-old sister Kendall was also present at the festival.

According to fire chief Samuel Peña, the crowd of around 50,000 people suddenly started moving towards the platform at around 9.15pm local time, after which several people were run over. Images on social media show complete chaos in the stadium. The emergency services drove the ambulances through the crowd, but they could barely get past the crowd. Several images also show paramedics performing CPR on people on the ground as the performance continues.

Travis Scott, who took the podium last night, interrupted his performance several times when he saw fans in trouble. The rapper is said to have ordered security to keep needy fans away from the public and make sure they are brought to safety.