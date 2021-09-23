Pregnant Kylie Jenner launches Kylie Baby: a line of cosmetics for children

Kylie Jenner, pregnant of the second child, he offers us one date to be marked on the calendar. Especially if you are a mom, grandmother or aunt. On that day, the 24-year-old American entrepreneur will expand her already large and thriving empire.

After the Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin lines, Kylie Jenner is preparing to launch Kylie Baby. The Instagram account is already online and the followers go up visibly (they have already, in a few hours, exceeded one million). Hand in hand with her second pregnancy, Kylie proves she knows how perceive perfectly and then better interpret the beauty trends of the moment.

And among the trends, indeed among the innovations destined to grow and last over time, there is aincreasing attention for children’s skin and hair.

For their baby beauty routine, in general.

Kylie Jenner pregnant: Kylie Baby is born

Kylie Jenner pregnant, together with Stormi, her eldest daughter and star of the new Kylie Baby collection. Thus, the entrepreneur presents her new creation on social media. The products are colored with pastel shades, the classic light blue and pink, blended and blended together.

Each cosmetic is vegan and cruelty-free. A clean cosmetic, in step with the most contemporary beauty trends, for children of all ages.

The collection, which will be available from September 28, 2021, currently provides basic products. Baby shampoo, conditioner, cleanser and cream.

As a complement to cosmetics, there are beauty case, combs and brushes, and towels.

A line that it also attracts those who are no longer children.

Discover the products and the baby testimonial by Kylie Baby.

