Pregnant Kylie Jenner presents Kylie Baby, the new line for children

There could not have been a better time. Kylie Jenner, now one of the most successful beauty CEOs in the world, launched on September 21st Kylie Baby. A line that, as the name implies, is dedicated to children and has the same as a “testimonial” on the Instagram profile opened specifically for the launch. Kylie Jenner pregnant and Stormi, eldest daughter of the it girl and Travis Scott.

To compose Kylie Baby shampoo, conditioner, lotion and shower gel. All strictly vegan, clean, cruelty And fragrance free. “It’s crazy to finally show you this project. You have no idea how long we’ve been working on it. To launch a children’s line, I wanted to do it right. I wanted to create safe products for babies and children“, the 24-year-old beauty guru told in a series of Instagram Stories.

“I wanted to create something that I would use on my children. These are all tested and approved by Stormi. They’re the only products we’ve been using in the last, nearly two years now, “he added, before guiding his followers through product discovery.

