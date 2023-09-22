Pregnant pals Kourtney Kardashian and Miranda Kerr show off their bumps while sipping smoothies

Kourtney Kardashian and Miranda Kerr, who are expecting their fourth child, spent some quality time together

Kourtney Kardashian Barker enjoyed some special time with another mom-to-be.

pregnant the kardashians The star, 44, got the chance to meet pal Miranda Kerr with a special delivery – the model’s new Erewhon smoothie. The couple stood in front of a pool table, each with a hand on their bust as they enjoyed a feast.

“So happy to see my second pregnant mom 💜💜,” Kerr, 40, captioned the photo.

The two expectant mothers have a lot in common. Both are in the wellness zone and are expecting their fourth child – and both are expecting a son. While Kerr is the mom of a 4/4 boy, Kardashian Barker balances her offspring — sons Ryan Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13 — with girl power, courtesy of her daughter Penelope Scotland, 11.

Kardashian Barker and her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, revealed that they were expecting a baby in June, after Kardashian held up a sign that read “Travis I’m Pregnant” at Barker’s concert, in reference to the band’s There was a nod to “All the Small”. Things” music video where a fan in the crowd does the same.

The entrepreneur and model announced her baby news on Snapchat earlier this month, revealing her bump in a Reformation x Christy Dawn crop top and jeans as she posed in a tranquil garden area.

“So excited to announce baby number 4,” she captioned the first shot, later adding in the second, “And it’s a boy 🩵🩵🩵🩵.”

Kerr shares sons Miles, who turns 4 next month, and Hart, 5, with her husband, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel, 33. She is also mom to son Flynn, 12, who she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, 46. ,

Earlier this month, Kardashian Barker revealed she had to undergo “urgent fetal surgery.” Barker also flew home from Blink-182’s European tour to stay with them.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Kardashian Barker was “terrified after learning her baby needed surgery.”

“She didn’t want to talk about what was happening. She’s OK now,” he said. “She’s still resting at home with Travis.”

