Pregnant reporter rejected by New Zealand welcomed by the Taliban – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, JAN 30 – A pregnant New Zealand journalist was welcomed by the Taliban in Kabul after her country did not authorize her to return from Qatar due to anti-Covid regulations.



Charlotte Bellis, this is the name of the reporter who told her “brutally ironic” story to the New Zealand Herald, in August had worked in Afghanistan for Al Jazira together with her partner, the Belgian photographer Jim Huylebroek. She had returned to the Doha headquarters in September when she realized she was pregnant. Being illegal in Qatar to wait for a child without being married, the journalist decided to return to New Zealand but the strict anti-Covid regulations imposed in her country prevented her from entering. At that point, she and her partner moved to Belgium but as she did not have a residence permit, she was unable to stay. The only other country for which the couple had a visa was Afghanistan and so Charlotte decided to turn to her contacts among senior Taliban officials. “We are happy for you, you can stay here, you will not have any problem”, she said adding to say she is married but if she comes to know that she is not, “call them”. “Everything will be fine”, they reassured her.



Bellis, who is expected to give birth to a baby girl in May, has not yet been able to return to New Zealand but said telling her story has speeded up the entry process. New Zealand’s Covid Emergency Minister Chris Hipkins has asked for an investigation into her case. (HANDLE).

