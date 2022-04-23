Pregnant Rihanna, sublime in a bikini and mini-pareo in sequins!

For almost 6 months, Rihanna has been populating our Instagram feed with her stylish baby bump and elaborate outfits. If her status as a fashionista is no longer to be proven, Riri can add a string to her stylish bow: that of ultra sexy mum-to-be. Indeed, with her daily outfits, the companion ofAsap Rocky revolutionized maternity looks and proved that pregnant could rhyme with sensuality.

While she announced to be in her third and last trimester of pregnancy, Rihanna appeared more dazzling than ever in beachwear. And for good reason, arrived in Barbados for a possible next delivery, the 34-year-old singer wore a very showy summer look: dressed in a bikini and a mini sarong in colored sequins, we only saw her on the beach.

Rihanna: pregnant, she dazzles us with her ultra sexy beach look!

One more time, Rihanna proves that she is a seasoned fashionista with her look at the height of the trend. By combining the sequins and low waist combo, the singer puts in the 1000 of style and appears with her feet in the water more divine than ever. As the birth of her baby looks imminent, we can’t wait to see the latest pregnancy looks that the famous BadgirlRiri reserve for us. One thing is certain: motherhood has never been so sexy since Riri’s!

