Pregnant stars flaunt their baby bumps, a Rihanna trend

It’s a boy ! In May, Rihanna gave birth to her first child, the result of her romance with rapper A$AP Rocky. “The little boy is in good health and Rihanna is just in awe of him,” a source close to the singer told “People” magazine after giving birth. And to add: “She was really excited to be pregnant. She loved it.” And it happened. Rihanna has never ceased to display her rounded belly in the most stylish outfits.

“There’s no way I’m going shopping in a maternity aisle”

“When I found out I was pregnant, I said to myself: there’s no way I’m going shopping in a maternity aisle. I’m sorry, it’s too much fun to dress up and dress up. I’m not going to give it up because my body is changing,” Rihanna confided in an interview with “Vogue” magazine (American edition) last April. It was in a pink jacket from the Chanel brand, ingeniously open to reveal her round belly, that she revealed her pregnancy at the start of the year. Afterwards, she kept keeping her “baby bump” in the air. “I hope we can redefine what is considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not ashamed of it,” added the 34-year-old star.

A credo embraced by many other stars, pregnant, too. Starting with Nabilla, who was expecting her second child, born in early June. In Cannes in particular, the Frenchwoman distinguished herself in dresses revealing her round belly. Like Adriana Lima or Shanina Shaik who caused a sensation on the Croisette with their “baby bump”. We also think of Lou Doillon who has not swapped her stylish outfits for maternity clothes. Back in pictures on the most beautiful outfits of pregnant stars in our slideshow.