Pregnant Texas woman fined for driving in lane for vehicles with two or more occupants; alleges fetus counts as passenger

A pregnant woman of Texas received a ticket for driving in a high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane, but she alleges that the fetus she is carrying in her womb counts as a human life and, therefore, as one more passenger, after the annulment of Roe v Wade .

Last June 29, Brandy Button She was stopped by police while driving on the Central Expressway in Dallas.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Bottone said that “I was driving to pick up my son. I knew I couldn’t be a minute late, so I took the HOV lane.

The officer looked inside the vehicle and asked, “Is it just you or is someone else traveling with you?”

She responded, “Oh! There are two of us”, and when he asked her about the other passenger, she pointed to her belly. She explained that she was weeks away from giving birth to a girl who would soon be in the baby seat in her car.

The agent stared at him, puzzled, and pointed out that they had to be “two bodies outside the body”, alleging that this is what the Texas Transportation Code indicates for HOV lanes, enabled for vehicles with two passengers or more.

However, five days earlier, the Supreme Court annulled Roe vs. Wade or, in other words, constitutionally annulled abortion, leaving it up to the states to decide whether or not they endorse it.

Under Texas law, a fetus is considered to be a human life. Bottone argued that after the Supreme Court ruling, that logic also applies to road regulations.

The Law of Heartbeats of Texasapproved in September 2021 and entrenched with the annulment of Roe v. Wade, prohibits abortion procedures from being performed after six weeks, or after embryonic or fetal heart activity is detected because the fetus is considered to be a human life.

The officer ignored the woman’s arguments and fined her $215 (4,469 Mexican pesos).

“It makes my blood boil. How can that be fair? According to this new law, my baby is a life”, insisted the 32-year-old woman.

Outraged by the fine, the woman announced that she will appeal in court. She has an appointment on July 29 in court.

“I really don’t think it’s correct because one law says it one way, but another law says it another way,” Bottone told NBC DFW.

Read also: At least 500 couples who postponed their wedding due to Covid-19, celebrate a massive wedding in NY

agv