Pregnant, this star of the Twilight saga reveals an adorable baby bump (PHOTOS)
star of the saga Twilight, Ashley Greene announced a few weeks ago that she was pregnant. Today, she shares on social networks an adorable photo of her baby bump.
Even if it rocked the youth of many (television) viewers, the saga Twilight begins to date. The actors have aged. Some became stars, like Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, who talked about why the movies made her sick, or like Anna Kendrick, for whom it was a “traumatic experience”. Others have become more discreet, like Taylor Lautner (what has become of him?). If one of them died tragically at the age of 30, the others went on with their lives. With ups and downs. Kellan Lutz became a father for the first time, a year after his wife’s miscarriage. A few weeks ago, Ashley Greene announced on social networks that she was pregnant. The actress, also seen in Scandal, alongside notably Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie, shared his joy with a series of photos. Today, the young woman reveals new photos, where she exposes her adorable baby bump.
“He’s an alien”
It is with two beautiful black and white photographs that the actress shows her body as a pregnant woman. She comments on the whole thing with a mischievous “he’s an alien”along with an alien emoji and the hashtag babyontheway (that is “baby on the way”). Obviously, Internet users melted with tenderness in front of the images. “I love the little alien”“someone is about to become a super mom”… And Vivrazera takes the opportunity to refer to the saga Twilightquoting one of the cult lines: “Say the word, Alice. Baby, it’s just a little baby!” (“say the word, Alice. Baby, it’s just a little baby”). And of course, vampire movie fans wonder if Ashley Green thinks about Twilight : “If it’s a little girl, will you call her Alice?” (like the name of his character in the saga). The actor and screenwriter Paul Khoury, husband of Ashley Green since 2018 and happy future dad, himself shared his happiness on Instagram. Talks to him about hisfirst photo session with the baby”.
Projects in spades
Pregnancy does not prevent Ashley Greene Khoury (that’s his full name) to work. Quite the contrary, even, as she combines the projects. In particular, she prepares The Retirement Plana film with Ron Perlman and Nicolas Cage, as well as Wrong Placewhich should remain as one of the last feature films with Bruce Willis, the actor having announced that he is ending his career.