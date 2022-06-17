Pregnant Zendaya? Annoyed by the rumours, she dots the i’s!

Like many, Zendaya isn’t much of a fan of the lies that can be unwrapped on her back. Witness the last Instagram post of the actress who was very unhappy with a nascent rumor on social networks concerning her couple. For several days, a photo-montage had been running on Tiktok where we discovered the star ofEuphoria with a rounded belly…

It’s not baby time for Zendaya and Tom Holland, the headliners of Spiderman Although they are in a relationship and live happily near London, they are not yet planning to have a child. And this even if some Internet users dream of it. Among them, some ill-intentioned individuals even tried to bring out fake news showing Zendaya pregnant. A completely retouched image that did not delight the interested party.

“You see now, that’s why I’m staying off of Twitter. Anyway, back to the choits serious, at the shooting of my last film Challengers” protested the 25-year-old young woman on Instagram (see slideshow). A development which did not really worry the instigator of the false images, who hastened to boast on the networks. “JI’m not hurt, at least I was noticed“. Nothing to be proud of though.

The star…

