Preliminary COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 19.89%

The Health Department reported this Monday a preliminary positivity rate of COVID-19 rising to 19.89%, which is the highest percentage in almost three months.

According to the agency’s data portal, the last time a positivity above 19% was on January 27, when it stood at 20.01%.

Experts have warned that this line could be close to 25% next week due to a decrease in security and protection measures against the coronavirus, especially during the celebration of Holy Week.

The governor Peter Pierluisi He acknowledged yesterday that the island is in the midst of a “sustained” uptick in COVID-19 cases. He anticipated that Health would require the use of masks in mass activities.

On the other hand, 141 people are hospitalized for the virus, which means 14 more patients in the past 24 hours. The total is divided into 97 adult and 44 pediatric cases.

As of yesterday, 11 adults and one pediatric patient were in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Six adults were connected to a ventilator.

Salud did not break down the information on patients in intensive care for the past two days due to problems with its database server. The data will be updated in the midday report.

The agency reported no new deaths related to the disease, therefore, the total number of victims attributed to the pandemic remains at 4,185.

“Adults over 50 years of age and eligible people can now receive the second booster of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Health recalled.