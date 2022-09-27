Preliminary damage from Hurricane Fiona to the electricity transmission and distribution network amounts to $1,000 million

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. subscribe today.

The damages of hurricane fiona in the electric transmission and distribution system preliminarily amounts to $1,000 millionreported today, Tuesday, LUMA Energy.

Over the weekend, the consortium had given the figure of $300 million, but adjusted it as inspections of the network progress.

In interview with The new daythe director of Renewable Projects of LUMA, Daniel Hernández, indicated that the $1,000 million include damage to 230, 115 and 38 thousand volt transmission lines, substations, poles, transformers, insulators and distribution lines.

“It is a very preliminary figure and, as we have more details, we will fine-tune it,” he said.

According to Hernández, LUMA will ask the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the reimbursement of the cost of repairing damage the transmission and distribution system, under the emergency declaration issued by President Joe Biden.

“The declared and approved emergency covers all repair work. All of those jobs are eligible for FEMA reimbursement. Eventually, we will be preparing all the documentation and estimates that are directly related to the event”, he expressed.

“The current estimates are very preliminary and, when they are taken into detail, we will finally know how much the claim amounts to. But certainly all costs will be evidenced and documented to present to FEMA and request reimbursement”, he added.

Earlier today, LUMA reported that it restored service to just over a million of its subscribers, nine days after Fiona passed. 31% of the consortium’s clients are still without power, especially in the Ponce and Mayagüez regions.