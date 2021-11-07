preload available for Xbox Series X | S and One, followed by PS5, PS4 and PC – Nerd4.life

The preload digital versions of Battlefield 2042 for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One is active for all players, while PS5, PS4 and PC users will be able to start downloading game files in a few days.

The confirmation came from the official Battlefield 2042 Twitter account which confirmed date and time of preloads DICE’s eagerly awaited multiplayer shooter. As mentioned, it is already available for Xbox platforms, while on PlayStation platforms it will activate at the stroke of midnight on Wednesday 10 November. Finally on PC it will be available the same day starting at 11:00.

The preload will be available to all users who have purchased the digital version of Battlefield 2042 regardless of the edition, therefore it will not be limited to the buyers of the Gold and Ultimate Edition who will start playing in Early Access as early as next week.

The Battlefield Bulletin Twitter account also reported the weight of the download for Xbox platforms, equal to 51.42 GB for Series X | S and 27.60 GB for One. As for the other platforms, according to the profile PlayStation Game Size, the size on PS5 at launch will be 46.73 GB in Europe.

We remind you that Battlefield 2042 will be available starting in November 19 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. Owners of the Gold or Ultimate Edition will be able to start playing in Early Access as early as Friday 12 November. From the same day, Xbox Game Pass and EA Play subscribers will also be able to access a free ten-hour trial of the full game.