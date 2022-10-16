Premenstrual syndrome and diet: 3 tips to relieve the annoying symptoms

A high percentage of women of reproductive age have what is known as premenstrual syndrome (PMS)a set of both physical and psychological symptoms that appear month after month in the days before menstruation, and that usually decrease 1 or 2 days after the start of bleeding.

Some of these physical symptoms are lower abdominal pain, breast tenderness (cyclic mastalgia), bloating, fluid retention (leading to transient weight gain, and swelling of the hands and feet); Some of the psychological ones include mood swings, irritability, anxiety and depression, difficulty concentrating, among others.

When you want to talk about PMS and diet, you hit a bit of a wall. Because the truth is that, dear women, after centuries of advances in medicine and, despite the fact that more than half of the world’s population menstruates, to this day the cause of many of the symptoms is not known for sure. of the MPS.

And, when the causes of a condition are not known, treating it at the root becomes difficult.

For example, if we look for information on fluid retention or cyclic mastalgia, we find that reputable sources, such as the Mayo Clinic or the John Hopkins Hospital, offer terse explanations that boil down to something like: “The possible cause is fluctuation Hormonal hormone”, clinical trials and reviews of the literature do not offer us anything more than theories.

Although much information is missing, today I give you 3 recommendations that could help alleviate some of the symptoms of PMS and thus be able to make these days of the month more bearable.

1. Get off the salt. Although the mechanism by which sodium makes us retain liquids is not the same by which we retain liquids during the menstrual period (according to what is known), it is logically useful to consume less sodium and thus ensure that the distension and discomfort caused for this fluid retention is as little as possible.

two. Eat whole grains. Instead of choosing foods made from refined flours, choose whole grains and foods made with them, such as rye bread, wheat germ, oatmeal, whole grain rice and pasta, and cakes or cookies baked with flour. whole wheat. In addition, whole grains have a higher content of B vitamins, necessary in the metabolism of serotonin and dopamine. Therefore, in addition to providing increased satiety, there is evidence that whole grains help improve some of the psychological symptoms of PMS as well.

3. Increase your intake of calcium and magnesium. Studies have shown that both minerals can help reduce some of the symptoms such as mood swings, depression and anxiety, and fluid retention. Sources of both minerals include green leafy vegetables, dairy, almonds, soy and legumes.

Although PMS manifests itself differently and to a different degree for each woman, these are changes that you can easily incorporate. Incorporating exercise on as many days of the week as you can can also help decrease symptoms.

Always remember to consult your doctor before deciding to take any supplement or medication.

Woman, your cycle says a lot about your health, it is important that you always be alert to the changes that occur and monitor yourself closely. Disabling pain before or during menstruation is NOT normal. Do not let time pass and consult your doctor.

