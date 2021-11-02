Premier Australia Morrison responds to Macron, he is the liar – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, 02 NOV – The clash between France and Australia on the Aukus continues, the infamous agreement on submarines signed by Scott Morrison’s government with the US and Great Britain, to the detriment of Paris. After the French president Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the G20 in Rome, said he was certain that the Australian premier “lied to him” Morrison replied that he was unwilling to accept “insults” and “slander”.



“I have broad shoulders, I can do it”, said the Australian premier on the sidelines of the Cop26 in Glasgow. “But I don’t intend to accept slander and insults,” he added using the slang expression ‘sledging’ that is used in the jargon of football to define the provocations that one player turns to another to make him nervous during a match. (HANDLE).

