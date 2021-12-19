Sports

Premier: Chelsea stops again. Conte takes back Klopp, Tottenham-Liverpool 2-2: the City flies to +4 | First page

After the problems related to Covid that led to the postponement of some matches and yesterday’s challenges, it ended today with three races the 18th day of the Premier League, in English football truly marred by the pandemic. Moved to a later date Everton-Leicester, at 3pm stroll the City of Pep Guardiola, first of the class, keeps the pace with the eighth victory in a row and the advantage over the pursuers, winning 4-0 in the Etihad challenge against the disaster Newcastle, last and with only one win in his last five, thanks to goals from Dias, Cancelo, Mahrez and Sterling. At the same time, the Chelsea by Thomas Tuchel, only two wins in the last six that brought him to -6 from Citizens: lost more ground today, in the 0-0 against Wolverhampton, eighth at -3 from the Europe area. At 17.30 the big match of the day: the Tottenham by Antonio Conte, in full Covid emergency, stops at 2-2 the Liverpool by Jurgen Klopp, who has to give up three positives, including van Dijk: Kane (250 with the Londoners), Jota (10 in the Premier League), Robertson (later expelled) and Son decide. The Spurs, stopped for ten days and with three games less, they block the Reds, returning from six wins in a row and -3 from first place.

