Premier: City, 6-3 at Leicester and escape. Cinquina Arsenal, three of a kind Count, loses West Ham. LIVE: Chelsea 0-0 | First page

English football never stops. Despite Covid, despite the holidays: after the controversy related to the pandemic and the postponement of three games due to the numerous positives, or Liverpool-Leeds, Wolverhampton-Watford and Burnley-Everton, the classic went on stage today Boxing Day of Santo Stefano in a reduced version, for the 19th round of the Premier League, last leg: six races on stage, waiting for Newcastle-Manchester United of tomorrow. They have opened at 16 four challenges: the Manchester City leaders of Guardiola finds the ninth win in a row and increases the advantage over second Liverpool to 6 points, overwhelming 6-3 in Etihad’s commitment against the Leicester by Rodgers, in the middle of the table, with the wonderful goals of De Bruyne (5 in Premier) and Mahrez (5), those of Gundogan (4) and Laporte and the brace of Sterling (7) and the goals of Maddison (5), Lookman and Iheanacho. L‘Arsenal of Arteta, fourth in the standings, finds the fourth victory in a row and the continuous ascent to the top, dominating 5-0 in the house of Norwich, last in the standings and with only two wins so far but only 3 points from the safety zone, thanks to goals from Tierney, Lacazette, Smith-Rowe (8 in the Premier League), and a brace from Saka (5). The Tottenham by Antonio Conte, who has three fewer games than the others due to the postponements for the Covid outbreak: the goal is to get closer to third place centered on the seventh useful result in a row, 3-0 in the home match against the Crystal Palace, Kane, Lucas and Son score. The West Ham the complicated period continues, with only one victory in the last six, and risking losing fifth place in the match, after the knockout for 3-2 against a Southampton who had been dry for five games, due to goals from Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Bednarek, Antonio (7 in Premier) and Benrahma. At 18.30 it’s up to Chelsea by Tuchel, reworked by the many positives at Covid: after two evens in a row, three points are needed in the insidious away match in Birmingham againstAston Villa by Gerrard (also absent due to the positive virus), in full recovery, to maintain the third place and the gap from City and Liverpool in terms of title, of 6 and 3 points. Closes the postponement of 21, the mid-table challenge between Brighton And Brentford.

