Premier, Conte’s Tottenham brakes, Ranieri collapses with West Ham

In the Premier decimated by Covid, braking for the Tottenham from Antonio Conte which does not go beyond the 1-1 at home Southampton despite the numerical superiority for most of the game: the Spurs catch up with Kane the disadvantage to the signature of Ward-Prowse. Black moment for the Watford by Claudio Ranieri who runs into the fifth consecutive defeat after the 4-1 home game since West Ham, crisis also for the Norwich ko 3-0 with the Crystal Palace.

Braking of Tottenham that loses the opportunity to bring the Champions area even closer, partial misstep for Conte’s team that does not take advantage of the extra man for most of the match. It is Southampton to go ahead in the 25th minute with Ward-Prowse, then the game gets nervous and Salisu remedies two yellow cards in twelve minutes giving Tottenham numerical superiority from the 39th minute. Conte’s men immediately took advantage of it and after two minutes Kane converted from 11 meters for a draw. Coming out of the locker room, the Spurs immediately throw themselves forward with force and in the 53rd minute they realize the revolt again with Kane, but the Var sees an offside and breaks the exultation of Tottenham. The guests continue to push with all the staff, the hosts can only raise the wall waiting for the final whistle and they succeed in the small business.

West Ham returned to victory after three games and did so at the expense of a Watford in black crisis, with the fifth consecutive defeat for Claudio Ranieri’s team. The Hammers thus reach 31 points in the middle of Europe, while Watford is just two points above the third last place in a very dangerous position. Yet it is Watford who took the lead after just four minutes with Dennis, but West Ham’s reaction was angry and materialized within 180 seconds: Soucek on 27 ‘and Benrahma on 29’ sign the deadly one-two that overturns the result. In the second half the music does not change, on the contrary Bowen’s trio arrives in the 48th minute, canceled by the Var, then at the 58th minute Noble thinks about a penalty to strengthen the advantage. Ranieri’s men do not react and indeed in the final comes the heavy poker with Vlasic.

Endless crisis for Norwich ever more bottom in the standings with just ten points. The yellow-green collects a heavy 3-0 from Crystal Palace who instead returns to victory after two games and settles in the middle of the table in total tranquility. The practice was closed in the first half thanks to goals by Edouard on 8 ‘, Mateta on 38’ and Schlupp on 42 ‘. A trio that knocks out a Norwich unable to react in the second half, the hosts then administer until the final whistle.