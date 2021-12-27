Premier League, Boxing Day: Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea win. West Ham ko

Tuchel goes under, then wins with goals from the Italian and the former Inter. The Citizens recover from 4-0 to 4-3 before the goals from Laporte and Sterling: ninth win in a row for Guardiola. Conte dominates

Narrow-gauge Boxing Day with three games (Liverpool-Leeds, Wolverhampton-Watford and Burnley-Everton) postponed due to Covid, Tottenham-Crystal Palace poised to the last due to the positivity of Patrick Vieira – replaced on the bench by his second Osian Roberts -, but also with the billboard dented, show and goals: 9 in Manchester City-Leicester (6-3), 5 in West Ham-Southampton (2-3), another 5 in Norwich-Arsenal (0-5) and 3 in the match of Antonio Conte’s team (3-0). Chelsea overturned Aston Villa with a brace from Jorginho from a penalty and a goal from Lukaku.

CITY SHOW WITH THE THRILL – The City’s afternoon begins with a smile: 4-0 at the end of the first half over Leicester. De Bruyne opens (5 ‘), Mahrez doubles on a penalty (14’), Gundogan places the trio on a half error by Kasper Schmeichel (21 ‘), Sterling’s poker on a penalty (25’), after the second lethal foul in the area by Tielemans. Leicester has only a flash from a free kick with Maddison, but Ederson is saved with the help of the crossbar. In the second half, within eleven minutes the Foxes, debilitated by injuries and Covid, reopen the match. Maddison (55 ‘), Lookman (59’) and the former Iheanacho (59 ‘) score. Guardiola jumps off the bench and City starts playing again. The header (69 ‘) reassures Pep, Sterling scores 6-3 (87’). The ninth success in a row in the league allows City to climb to +6 over Liverpool, which must however recover the game with Leeds.

JORGINHO AND LUKAKU – Jorginho’s brace from a penalty at Aston Villa is not only the springboard for Chelsea’s return to success that hooks Liverpool into second place, but it is also yet another stab at Italy’s side after the mistakes from the spot of the Italian-Brazilian midfielder in the two games against Switzerland. In Birmingham the game is already spoiled from the start by the positivity at Covid of Steven Gerrard, replaced on the bench by his assistant Gary McAllister. Villa passed in the 28th minute from James’s own goal, but the advantage lasted just six minutes: Cash foul in the area on Hudson-Odoi, penalty for Chelsea and 1-1 signed by Jorginho. The insertion of Lukaku at the beginning of the second half gives the right shock to the Blues: the former Inter player signs the 2-1 header, on a cross from Hudson-Odoi. Lukaku himself gets the penalty – this time the irregularity is Konsa’s – which allows Jorginho in the 93 ‘to place his personal brace and relaunch the Londoners. However, the emergency for Tuchel continues: Thiago Silva ko, a bad tile, while according to Christmas market rumors Rudiger and Real Madrid are now one step away from marriage.

COUNT SUPER – Impressive the change of gear of Tottenham with the advent of Antonio Conte. After giving an imprint to the game and shaking the pride of the players, the Italian manager also managed to bring Kane back to the top. In the 3-0 against Palace the three strikers scored: Kane (32 ‘), Moura (34’) and Son (74 ‘). The man of the match is Moura: his assists for Kane and Son’s goals. Tottenham are fifth, but with the recoveries they can rise to fourth place: applause for Conte’s work.

CINQUINA ARSENAL – Mikel Arteta celebrates exactly two years of work on the Arsenal bench with the fourth success in a row in the league. There is no history in Norwich. Saka opens (6 ‘), Scottish Tiereny doubles (44’), three of a kind by Saka (67 ‘), four of a kind on a penalty by Lacazette (84’) and 5-0 final by Smith Rowe. For Norwich, who looked more solid under the leadership of Dean Smith, a bad step back.

SURPRISE SOUTHAMPTON – The Saints break the field of West Ham, in evident difficulty after the serious injury of Angelo Ogbonna. Elyounoussi scores 10 for Southampton (8 ‘). At the start of the second half, Antonio equalized (49 ‘), but the Saints went ahead with Ward-Prowse (61’). Benrahma signs the 2-2 (64 ‘), but Bednarek, with a header, finds the definitive 3-2.

