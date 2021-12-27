Premier League, Guardiola worried: “Nobody wears a mask”
Pep Guardiola raises the alarm. The Manchester City coach spoke to the British press about the coronavirus infection situation in the world of football, underlining the low propensity to wear a mask, one of the main precautions to avoid the spread of the virus.
Coronavirus, the words of Guardiola
“I wouldn’t like it, you can’t imagine how different it is to play with the public. However, cases of Covid are on the rise and people at the stadium can infect each other, also because no one wears a mask., as well as on the street and in shopping centers. This is what surprises me the most. We should start over: vaccinating, washing hands, respecting social distancing and wearing a mask “.
Premier League, Boxing Day today
Despite the surge in cases from Covid-19 in recent weeks the Premier League will not stop. Some clubs had proposed to move the Boxing Day races, and those that will be played from 28 to 30 December, to a date to be determined, but the majority opposed it. All confirmed, therefore: today and at the beginning of January the Premier will take the field. And with it, of course, also the Eurolegies. Even if it will be an incomplete round, since 3 out of 10 games have been postponed.