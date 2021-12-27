Premier League, Guardiola worried: “Nobody wears a mask”

Premier League, Boxing Day today

Despite the surge in cases from Covid-19 in recent weeks the Premier League will not stop. Some clubs had proposed to move the Boxing Day races, and those that will be played from 28 to 30 December, to a date to be determined, but the majority opposed it. All confirmed, therefore: today and at the beginning of January the Premier will take the field. And with it, of course, also the Eurolegies. Even if it will be an incomplete round, since 3 out of 10 games have been postponed.