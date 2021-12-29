Premier League: Manchester City beat Brentford, equal to Chelsea with Brighton

The goal of the Citizens’ gem bends Brentford. Guardiola at +8 on the Blues, ahead with the Belgian on 28 ‘, a goal long contested by the guests for a foul by Big Rom himself, before Welbeck’s equal in recovery

The jewel Foden is enough to launch Manchester City on the run, victorious by measure at Brentford and now at +8 over Chelsea. Unlike Guardiola’s team, which reached their tenth consecutive victory, the Blues struggle with Brighton and are caught up at 1-1 in full recovery: Lukaku is not enough, the Citizens run away.

Brentford-Manchester City 0-1 – The favorite of the 21.15 postponement is conceivable with eyes closed, but the red and white continue to threaten to become lethal unknowns when least expected: around the quarter of an hour Pep Guardiola trembles twice in sequence, but Ederson is saved in both the cases. After the fright, a few tens of seconds later, Phil Foden beats Alvaro Fernandez from before on the edge of the offside and leads the Citizens forward. The technical means are obviously not comparable, but the determination of the hosts and the contemporary draw in extremis of Brighton at Stamford Bridge warn that anything is possible. The recovery is in the name of this hope, also because Manchester City falls into frequent gratuitous mistakes.

In front, however, the guns boom, like the post that Kevin De Bruyne hits with a shot of his own. Brentford falters but does not give up and the changes give freshness to the match but, when the guests decide to put the match to sleep, it is too late to chase the ball and seek a draw. Aymeric Laporte doubles in the 87th minute but is offside, Guardiola still goes on the run with minimal effort.

chelsea-brighton 1-1 – Liverpool’s defeat in Leicester is tempting to those fighting for the Premier League, but an aggressive and combative team arrives at Stamford Bridge. It is true, in the quarter of an hour it is Cesar Azpilicueta who hits the post after a detour, but the boys of Graham Potter repeatedly threaten the door of the Londoners. Too bad for the Seagulls, however, that among the players available to Thomas Tuchel there is a certain Romelu Lukaku, who in the 28th minute stands out in the penalty area on a corner and crushes the ball into the net with his head. The guest protests for a foul by the Belgian are useless. The law of the strongest is therefore valid, even if Brighton try to challenge it first with Adam Lallana and then – after the interval – with Jakub Moder. The Seagulls play better and that 1-0 on the scoreboard shouts revenge, but the Blues even waste the counterattack of the doubling before Neal Maupay touches the post with a great low shot to cross. In the long run, Chelsea seem to be able to buffer the difficulties but, with the taste of the three points already clearly perceptible, Brighton ruins everything with a splendid action: Danny Welbeck rises on Antonio Rudiger in the 91 ‘and bags with his head. Only four wins in the last 10 matches for the Blues, between the league and various cups.

December 29, 2021 (change December 29, 2021 | 23:56)

