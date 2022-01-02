Premier League Predictions January 1: Matchday 21 Bet Slip

Not even the time to toast the new year, which immediately returns to the field with the first three games of 2022 as regards the Premier League, starting from the lunchtime challenge between Gunners and Citizens, while the other match of great interest will be the one between Ranieri’s Watford and Antonio Conte’s Tottenham, an Italian derby talking about technical management. Here is the presentation of the individual matches, with the relative predictions, recalling the postponement for Covid of Leicester-Norwich.

Arsenal-Manchester City (13:30)

A goal by Foden is enough to break the resistance of the newly promoted Brentford and above all to take advantage of the missteps of Liverpool and Chelsea that reveal evident criticalities in the close matches, while the Citizens continue in an unstoppable escape towards a title that appears on the horizon in a manner clear despite being in the middle of the race.

For the Gunners a forced rest due to the Covid outbreak at Wolves, a situation that on the one hand serves Arteta’s men to catch their breath after a long run-up from the mid-table positions, which resulted in the current fourth place son of the four victories in a row. . Hosts who have little feeling with the draw, which came out on only two occasions, with 11 wins and 6 defeats.

Prediction

A game that promises to be particularly fun and in fact the first game suggestion concerns thegoal outcome (best odds 1.60 on Snai), while those looking for better solutions can take into consideration theoutcome x (best odds 4.50 on GoldBet), offered at a frankly incomprehensible odd in my opinion.

Watford-Tottenham (16:00)

After the Covid outbreak that conditioned the athletic preparation of the Watford squad and which cost the 4-1 defeat against West Ham, a very hard test arrives for Ranieri against Conte’s launched Tottenham who has tasted the air of the upper floors . In the last championship match the Spurs slowed down their path by drawing away against an excellent Southampton, but there is no doubt that the team of the Salento coach is in a growing parable.

Prediction

On paper, Tottenham appears decidedly favorites against a troubled Watford stationed on the edge of the relegation zone and therefore the first game suggestion is based onoutcome 2 (best odds 1.60 on Snai). For the most demanding I propose the multigol 3-4 (best odds 2.45 on GoldBet), which has a value greater than doubling.

Crystal Palace-West Ham (18:30)

The Hammers raise their heads after the two consecutive knockouts suffered against Arsenal and Southampton, in fact in the match on Tuesday evening they conquered the ground of Ranieri’s Watford with a resounding 4-1, a result that allowed them to re-climb Conte’s Tottenham stopped on par. by the Saints.

The Crystal Palace instead comes from a clear victory against the rear Norwich, a good performance that helped to consolidate the position in the center of the table, albeit in the awareness of not being able to lull dreams of glory given the value of the teams positioned on the upper floors of the Premier.

Prediction

A game that on paper appears very uncertain and where in my opinion it is worthwhile to bet ongoal outcome (best odds 1.68 on GoldBet), while the most demanding can orient their choice onoutcome x (best odds 3.40 on Snai).