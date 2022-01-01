Premier League: Rodri in the 93rd minute, the City beats a furious Arsenal with the referee. LIVE: Watford-Tottenham 0-0 | First page

Sports

The Premier League really never stops, not even during the holidays and not even in a complicated period due to the exponential increase in Covid-19 cases in England. In this sense, also the 21st day has already seen the postponement of two matches – Leicester-Norwich today and Southampton-Newcastle – due to too many infections, but the menu remains rich and absolutely delicious.

It starts at 13.30 with a very interesting Arsenal-Manchester City: the hosts, deprived of the great former Arteta (he was Guardiola’s technical assistant) due to illness, scare the leaders, taking the lead in the 31st with Saka, but in the second half they suffer the comeback under the blows of Mahrez on penalty (withholding by Xhaka on Bernardo Silva taken over by the VAR) and Rodri, which with time expired gives the eleventh success in a row to the team of Guardiola, increasingly on the run. In the economy of the match, however, the severe expulsion weighs heavily of the defender of Gunners Gabriel, who knocks out Gabriel Jesus in midfield with a blow to the face judged by direct red.

At 4 pm it is instead time for an all-Italian derby between Ranieri and Conte in a Watford-Tottenham that promises a lot: the hosts come from 5 knockouts in a row and are in full brawl to avoid relegation, while the Spurs want to resume the march towards the Champions area after the equal of Southampton.

It closes at 6.30pm with the match between Crystal Palace and West Ham.

