Premier League: Ten Hag’s big surprise for Cristiano Ronaldo

Eric Ten Hag begins the Premier League season with a strong choice in his first official XI. The Dutch technician has decided to bench Cristiano Ronaldo for his match this Sunday against Brighton.

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly paying for his missed pre-season with Manchester United. While he announced the colors for the start of the Red Devils in the Premier League this Sunday, the Portuguese receives a first surprise. He is not in Erik Ten Hag’s starting XI for Brighton’s reception.

In the absence of Anthony Martial, the Dutch technician entrusts the keys to the attack to Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho. For Cristiano Ronaldo, this is a strong choice that will still make the Portuguese talk. Manchester United receives Brighton this Sunday at 1 p.m. GMT on behalf of the first day of the Premier League.