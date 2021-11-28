Premier League: United stops Chelsea, City is at -1 | News

At Stamford Bridge, it ends 1-1 between the Red Devils and the Blues: Guardiola takes advantage of it and gets closer thanks to a 2-1 at West Ham

On the thirteenth day of Premier League, ends 1-1 between Chelsea And Manchester United: Sancho, in the 50th minute, gives the Red Devils the lead by exploiting the error of Jorginho, who at 69 ‘redeems himself and signs the tie on rigor. Take advantage of the City of Guardiola, which beats 2-1 the West Ham thanks to Gundogan (33 ‘) and Fernandinho (90 ‘) and moves to -1 from the reigning European champions. Leicester And Brentford lay out Watford (4-2) ed Everton (1-0).

BRENTFORD – EVERTON 1-0

Benitez’s Everton fails to get out of the tunnel of negative results and also collapses 1-0 at Brentford: in the last two months they have not won, with just two points in six games. The Toffees get themselves into trouble with Townsend’s foul in the penalty area in the 24th minute: Toney makes no mistake from the spot and scores the winning goal. In the second half, the guests try to shake themselves up but manage to offer little more than a shot from Iwobi that Fernandez reads well. Brentford then celebrates the 1-0 and comes out of a terrible streak of only one point in five games, to reach 16. Everton’s nightmare does not end, however, stuck at 15 and without successes since September.

MANCHESTER CITY – WEST HAM 2-1

After taking first place in the Champions League group, Manchester City continue their journey in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over West Ham. At the Etihad Stadium, guests start without awe and try to propose themselves forward. But the big occasions happen to the hosts, first with Walker’s low shot out of the way and then with Laporte’s header, which splinters the outside post. City unlocked the match in the 34th minute, when Gündogan pushed Mahrez’s cross-shot into the net. Mahrez himself could double up shortly thereafter, but his shot from Fabianski’s short block slammed into the far post. In the second half, Guardiola’s men controlled the match and closed in the 90th minute with Fernandinho’s new entry from the edge, on the development of a corner kick scheme. At 94 ‘Lanzini invents the magic from outside the box to freeze Ederson with the 2-1 goal, but it is too late: Manchester City wins and remains ahead of Liverpool, in full battle to win the Premier. West Ham are still at 23 points in fourth position, but confirm that they can compete for a place in the Champions League.

LEICESTER – WATFORD 4-2

Leicester extends Watford 4-2 and savors the taste of victory. Ranieri returns to the stadium that consecrated him to history, but the Foxes do not forgive the former coach: on the 16 ‘Troost-Ekong holes the header on a long ball from Evans and allows Maddison to be face to face with Bachmann. The class of ’96 makes no mistake and scores the second consecutive goal after the stamp in the Europa League. In the 29th minute, the guests found the equalizer due to Ndidi’s ingenuity, who took a shot from Dennis and tripped him in the penalty area. King beats Schmeichel from the spot and makes 1-1. At this point Jamie Vardy takes the stage. The Leicester striker in the 34th minute puts his team back in the lead with a dig, in the 42nd minute he steals everyone’s time and finds the splendid 3-1 header from Maddison’s corner. To reopen the game, half an hour from the end, is a sensational inattention by Castagne, who gets the ball stolen by Dennis: the attacker flies towards Scheichel and overcomes him with a dig after a feint to sit him down. The hopes of the guests lasted a few minutes, however, until the final 4-2 scored by Lookman in the 68th minute. Leicester finds success after three games and goes to 18 points, while Ranieri’s Watford remains at 13.

CHELSEA-MANCHESTER UNITED 1-1

Chelsea’s advantage over second place is reduced to a single point: at Stamford Bridge, against Manchester United, it ends 1-1, with Guardiola’s City now very close to the Blues. The European champions become dangerous after a few minutes: Hudson-Odoi comes face to face with de Gea, who with a great reflex saves on the right diagonal and avoids the 1-0. At the stroke of half an hour of play, Rüdiger concluded from long range, but de Gea managed to touch by sending the ball into the crossbar. At the beginning of the second half, and surprisingly, United took the lead: a sensational mistake by Jorginho, who did not control the ball well and launched Sancho on the counterattack, who only in front of Mendy made no mistake for the 1-0 in the 50th minute. The blue midfielder, however, redeems himself in the 69th minute by making the equalizer on a penalty kick caused by Wan-Bissaka, who hits Thiago Silva in the area on the developments of a corner. Werner touches the comeback with a shot in the area, then makes room for the great ex Romelu Lukaku, who, however, does not affect. The last action still happens on the right of Rüdiger, who wasted a few steps by forgiving United. It ends 1-1: Chelsea are still first, but are now only +1 over City and +2 over Liverpool. Good point for the Red Devils, who climb to 18 and hook the eighth position of Brighton, shortening the distance from the fourth place of West Ham and Arsenal five points away.