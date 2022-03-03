Premier League: What happened to Marcelo Bielsa’s translator at Leeds? | Colombians Abroad

The departure of Marcelo Bielsa left Leeds United fans very sad. The Argentine coach promoted the team to the Premier League and restored its confidence, but this season it had terrible results, it is the team with the most goals against in the English League, and it is struggling not to be relegated.

The love for Bielsa was manifested in recent days: “Loco” was fired, but he stayed in the city while he arranged his things to leave. However, his presence on the bench was unsustainable.

And just as they took a special liking to Bielsa, they also did to his translator: the Colombian Andrés Clavijo, who accompanied ‘Loco’ in the last two years, going through good times and leaving funny anecdotes in the coach’s statements to the english press.

What happened to Bielsa’s translator? Well, this Wednesday, March 2, the Colombian published a heartfelt message on his Instagram account.

Andrés Clavijo thanked the “overwhelming messages of support” he received on his social networks. And then he stated: “I am sad to report that I will also be leaving the club along with Marcelo and the rest of his staff. It’s been an incredible 2 years at the club. They treated me like one of their own from the very beginning, and I am immensely grateful for that. The club and the fans will always have a special place in my heart. Thanks to all the staff, players and fans for some unforgettable memories”, published Clavijo, a character that will be difficult to forget in Leeds.