Premier League: Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United stuns Tottenham

Manchester United disposed of Tottenham (2-0) this Wednesday evening, in the shock of the eleventh day of the Premier League.

Three days after their disappointing draw against Newcastle (0-0), Manchester United are back on the path to victory. The Reds Devils disposed of Tottenham on Wednesday evening during the eleventh day of the Premier League. Indeed opposed to Spurs in a match played at Old Trafford, the Mancunians won with the score of 2-0.

Dominant and realistic against Tottenham players completely missed out on the game, Erik ten Hag’s men took the game’s three points thanks to goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes. With this precious success, Manchester United moved up to fifth place, one length behind Chelsea, held in check by Brentford (0-0).

Summary of the game

Announced as the clash at the top of this eleventh day of the English Premier League, the Manchester United-Tottenham match kept all its promises, even if the spectacle came mainly from the Reds. Very committed and realistic in front of the opposing goals, the Mancunians got their best chances in the first period. Antony on a double attempt in the 7th and 10th minutes was very close to opening the scoring, but Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris kept watch.

But it was without counting on the determination of the locals who multiplied the offensive assaults. Marcus Rashford, preferred to Ronaldo at the forefront of the attack (21st), Bruno Fernandes on a free kick (23rd) and Luke Shaw’s half-volley (25th) raised the crowd at Old Trafford. But at the break, the score was zero goals everywhere.

When they returned from the locker room, the locals left at the same pace with constant pressing on Spurs. A strategy that was quick to get the better of visitors. It was first a strike from Fred who took Lloris on the wrong foot after being deflected by Cristian Romero (1-0, 47th), before Bruno Fernandes, with a wrapped recovery at the entrance to the surface , double the bet (2-0, 69th).

After beating leaders Arsenal, Liverpool and now Tottenham at home, Manchester will now have to show that they also know how to travel from Saturday to Chelsea.

