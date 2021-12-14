Sports

Premier, Manchester City-Leeds 7-0: Bielsa’s fool with Guardiola

The Citizens go to +4 on Liverpool. Double for a wild De Bruyne, also scored by Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Stones and Aké

Settebello of Manchester City, which sweeps away Leeds and consolidates the leadership in the standings: Guardiola’s team reaches 41 points, +4 on Liverpool, which on Thursday will close the seventeenth round of the Premier League against Newcastle. At the Ethiad Stadium, De Bruyne shines, author of a brace. All three forwards lined up by Guardiola, namely Foden, Grealish and Mahrez, in addition to the defenders Stones and Aké, scored. Bielsa’s Leeds remain at 16 points, fifth from bottom to +5 on the relegation zone.

FIRST HALF

Ready, go and the hosts immediately took the lead: action by Rodri, rejected by Meslier and the ball put in the net by Foden (8 ‘). City’s doubling comes from the development of a corner and is scored by Grealish, who heads on an assist from Mahrez (13 ‘). At 29 ‘Leeds claimed for a touch of Zinchenko’s hand: check of the Var, all regular. And, at 32 ‘, Guardiola’s team drops the trio: Rodri’s cue for De Bruyne, who with his left foot overtakes the French goalkeeper of Leeds.

SECOND HALF

The second half began with Manchester City’s fourth goal, scored by Mahrez, whose shot, on an assist from Gundogan, was deflected into the net by Firpo (49 ‘). Leeds ‘reaction goes through the post hit by Dallas (55’). At 61 ‘goal canceled for offside in Foden. City still made it 5-0, in the 62nd minute, with De Bruyne, who from distance bags of power under the crossbar: it is the second assist of the substitute Gundogan. Meslier saves on Laporte and Stones but then has to surrender to the winning rebound of the English defender (74 ‘). At 78 ‘there is glory also for Aké, who with his head, from a corner by Foden, fixes the score on the definitive 7-0.

