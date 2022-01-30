Premier, Mason Greenwood arrested, accused of violence by his girlfriend: ” He beat me to blood ”. Manchester United suspends him

Trouble in sight for Mason Greenwood. The 20-year-old English forward of Manchester United, who has already made his debut in Southgate’s senior national team, is accused by his girlfriend Harriet Robson of violence. The girl, a contemporary of the football player and well-known influencer, has posted photos and videos in which she showed her bleeding lip up to her neck and her body full of bruises, due, as the young woman stated on her Instagram account, to Greenwood’s fury.

Shocked images and audio, then removed

“To all who want to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me”, is the sentence that the girl wrote in an Instagram story under the shocking images, then removed. But not only that, because Harriet has also published an audio (also later deleted) with an alleged quarrel between the two, in which the English attacker is heard threatening his partner who did not want to have sexual intercourse.

Manchester United suspends him

The police, informed of what happened, immediately opened an investigation. Manchester United has suspended the player indefinitely. “Previously the club, which said it was” aware of the images and allegations circulating on social media “, had said” do not condone violence of any kind “. confirmed the allegations, Greenwood risks big and not only on a sporting level.