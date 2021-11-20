Premier: Ranieri beats Ronaldo 4-1! Good first for Gerrard. Liverpool, poker at Arsenal and -4 from Chelsea | First page

After the break for the national teams, La Premier League, with the program of the 12th day which saw eight games on stage: it opened at 13.30 the challenge of Leicester Stadium between Foxes by Brendan Rodgers, fluctuating so far in the league and dry from three games, that yields heavily for 3-0 contro the Chelsea by Thomas Tuchel, first in class thanks to goals from Rudiger, Kante and Pulisic.

At 16

six races: the Manchester United of the unsafe Solskjaer and CR7, only one victory in the last six with four knockouts and one draw, badly lost 4-1, guest in London on the field of Watford by Claudio Ranieri, who gets up thanks to goals from King, Sarr (who also misses a penalty), Joao Pedro, Dennis and van de Beek and the red to Maguire. He also loses the surprise West Ham by David Moyes, fresh from four victories in a row, including the last against Liverpool, who lost 1-0 on the field of Wolves, ascending to the Europe area thanks to Raul Jimenez. Steven Gerrard made his debut with the three points on the bench‘Aston Villa, who after five knockouts in a row and a disastrous ranking situation gets up again by winning 2-0 against surprise Brighton, dry from six games, with the goals of Watkins and Mings. The Crystal Palace, in a streak of seven games, drew 3-3 on the field of Burnley third from last, with goals from Mee, Wood, Cornet, Guehi and a brace from Benteke, while the Newcastle penultimate impact 3-3 against Brentford with goals from Lascelles, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Toney, Henry and the own goal of Lascelles himself. The other ex-trailing behind, the Norwich, wins 2-1 against Southampton with goals from Hanley, Pukki and Che Adams.

Closes at 18.30 the big match at Anfield: Liverpool drops poker against Arsenal (Mané, Jota, Salah and Minamino scoring) and remains second in the standings at -4 from Chelsea.

