Premier: Southampton in 10 stops Tottenham, Leicester wins 1-0 with Liverpool and Salah misses a penalty | Abroad

The Matchday 20 of the Premier League, with four games scheduled this Tuesday, three are played at 16. After the great success with the Crystal Palace, the Tottenham wants to continue the approach to the Champions area but brakes on the Southampton field: Ward-Prowse carry on i Saints, but Salisu provokes a penalty by knocking Son down in the area (and gets sent off, double yellow) and Kane transforms for the 1-1 which resists until the end of the match, with two goals canceled Spurs by Conte (first Davies and then Kane, both for offside). West Ham gets up and walks into Watford’s house: 4-1 in comeback for the Hammers, which in the standings come back in front of Tottenham. The challenge between the Crystal Palace and the Norwich last in the standings: 3-0 for the hosts, driven by a wild Edouard (one goal and two assists).

A goal from Ademola Lookman sinks Liverpool to lose for the second time this league. Leicester wins 1-0 against the Reds, the Kinger Power Stadium explodes at the final whistle with the Foxes who, without eight players and after the match with the City just two days ago, won three points thanks to a former Everton. The Reds slow down the race in first place and remain at -6 from Manchester City, and Salah misses a penalty – saved by Schmeichel – at 0-0 after 15 consecutive penalties scored in the Premier.