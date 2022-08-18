Premiere films in theaters at Cinépolis and Cinemex starting August 18 – NewsDio

A new week of premieres has arrived at the Cinépolis and Cinemex billboards, with it ‘Dragon Ball Super: Superhero’ for anime lovers; ‘Staircase to Hell’ is the option to die of fear and the epic revival of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Prepare your plan with friends and family because this weekend is Loaded with premiere films that reached the Cinépolis and Cinemex catalog. The wait is over and Dragon Ball Super: Superhero is now available with the voices in Latin Spanish of Mario Castañeda, Eduardo Garza and Luis Manuel Ávila. Now, if you love jumping out of your seat with fear, then Stairway to Hell could help you with this. By the way: Tom Cruise returned to the big screen with the revival of Top Gun: Maverick!

On the other hand, you should know that you will also have at your disposal a series of presales like Festival Nick Jr. Y Seventeen World Tour BE THE SUN-Houston: LIVE VIEWINGconcert of the popular South Korean boyband. Now make yourself comfortable, go get your sweets and popcorn because we are going to tell you about all the premieres that arrived at Cinépolis and Cinemex starting on August 18.

‘Dragon Ball Super: Superhero’

Dragon Ball Super: Superhero is a direct sequel to Dragon Ball Super: Brolyproduced by Toei Animation and written by Akira Toriyama, author of Dragon Ball Z. Unlike the rest of deliveries, this stands out for giving greater weight in the story (and transformations) to Piccolo (Charles Second) and Gohan (Luis Manuel Avila). An unmissable movie for anime lovers.

‘The Wild Girl’

the wild girl is a drama film with a touch of mystery directed by Olivia Newman (First Match). The story follows Catherine “Kya” Clark, a young woman who learned to live for herself as a teenager.when she was abandoned by her family in a humble shack in a North Carolina wetland area in the 1960s.

Known as The Girl from the Swamps, tired of her alcoholic father’s abuse of her siblings and finally her father, refusing social services and proving that she could live alone in that area thanks to her innate knowledge of nature. Her life changes when a tragic murder makes her the main suspect and her status as an outcast does little to acquit her of a crime she did not commit.. The film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, and David Strathairn.

‘Ladder to hell’

Ladder to hell promises to keep you tethered to your seat with his tale of suspense and terror, written and directed by Brendan Muldowney (Pilgrimage), tells us a fragment of the life of Keira Woods, a single mother who, in search of a new beginning with her young daughter, decides to settle in a house far from a wooded area. A few days later, he witnesses situations that he cannot explain and that seem paranormal in origin..

One day his daughter mysteriously disappears in the basement of the house. With no clue, no other person in the vicinity, and no explanation, Keira searches for a way to find her and discovers that the home houses an ancient and powerful entity that controls everything around her.. Now, she must face her if she wants her daughter back. The tape has the participation of Elisha Cuthbert (The girl next door) and Eoin Macken (The Sinister Forest).

‘fighting for my life’

Fighting for My Life is a biopic directed by Barry Levinson, which follows the story of Harry Haft, a 16-year-old boy who was sent to concentration camps as a Jew in World War II. His captors knew of his boxing skills, so they used to force him to fight other prisoners for the wicked entertainment of the SS officers..

He soon learned that his own survival depended on his ability to fight and win, convinced that there was little humanity in the sport he once loved. When he was finally able to escape from the camp, Haft was haunted by the memories and the damage he caused and was caused to him, so, seeking a form of redemption and acceptance of the pain, he decides to move to the United States to start an admired but strange career as a boxer.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Top Gun: Maverick It has become the most successful film at the world box office for Tom Cruise has currently grossed over $1.3 billion. This time we see Captain Pete Mitchell, better known as “Maverick”, next to his F-14A Tomcat plane, but this time as an instructor for a new generation of pilots. The cast also includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez and Glen Powell.