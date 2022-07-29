Premiere films in theaters at Cinépolis and Cinemex starting on July 28 – Movie News

A new batch of premiere films have arrived at the Cinépolis and Cinemex billboards. If you die of cuteness with the tenderloins, then you should consider ‘DC League of Super Pets’, are you a fan of horror? The cursed guest winks at you.

The weekend is already in sight and as dictated by the cinephile tradition in our country, a new batch of premiere films arrived at the Cinépolis and Cinemex billboards. this time DC League of Super Pets is emerging as one of the most popular titles, as it will bring together both superhero fans and animal lovers. However, you will also be able to find a whole film offer that goes from the cursed guest until Good luck, Big Leo..

Do not forget that a prevented movie buff is worth two. For this reason, you could consider taking advantage of the presale of a film that promises to leave us square-eyed thanks to its action and comedy scenes: Bullet traina film starring Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock. Now yes, make yourself comfortable because we are going to tell you what are the premieres that you can find in Cinépolis and Cinemex from July 28.

‘DC League of Super Pets’

This new film based on DC Comics follows the adventures of Krypto, Superman’s dog, who must join forces with the pets of other superheroes such as Batman’s dog, Ace the Bat-Hound or Wonder Woman’s pig, PBto form their own crime-fighting team and rescue Superman from an evil villain.

You will also be able to recognize the main voices, since their Latin dubbing version features performances by Alfonso Herrera, Alex Montiel, Verónica Toussaint and Mónica Huarte, so you can enter this world of super pets in the pure Mexican style. Safety pin!

‘The Cursed Guest’

Leah (Kiera Thompson) is a lonely girl, who is often mistreated by her sister. She lives in a vicarage, where lost and needy people always arrive doing noisy and uninteresting activities. During the day the house is full of people and keeps as many secrets as his own family; at night it is dark and empty: that house becomes devitalized, becoming a lonely and gloomy space where Leah feels even more isolated.

A perfect space for the girl’s terrible nightmares. When the lights go out, an unexpected visitor comforts Leah: as if it were something normal, Another girl named Rachel (Sienna Sayer), who has a dirty look and wings, arrives to talk with her and make her see secrets that can destabilize any family.. But, you will soon realize that your visitor is offering you knowledge that could be too dangerous.

‘On the edge of the abyss’

Edge of the Abyss is a thriller film directed by Howard J. Ford (The Lockdown Hauntings) featuring the story of Kelly and Sophie, friends and skilled climbers, who decided to venture into a vast forest in northern Italy for an expedition. Before they can start their ascent, they both meet a group of men who initially seem friendly and funny, but soon turn out to be murderers.

After Kelly escapes an attack, manages to see and record the murder of her friend, but is discovered by one of them, forcing her to enter a tense moment of survival in the middle of nature. Desperate to get out of the situation alive, she decides to start a perilous climb up a mountain cliff, putting her instincts to the test as the killers draw ever closer.

‘Good luck, Big Leo’

Good luck, Big Leo. follow the life of Nancy StokesEmma Thompson a retired and widowed school teacher, who longs for adventure, human connection, and some sex. good sex Although her husband, Robert, provided her with a home, a family, something close to a life, she never offered herself good sex. But he is gone now, and she Nancy has a plan: she will find affairs with a sex worker named Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack).

In a hotel room outside of town, Nancy greets Leo. She looks just as good as her picture, but what Nancy wasn’t expecting was conversation other than fornication. Leo has a vision of everything, and even though he doesn’t always tell the truth, Nancy finds that he likes her. And he likes her. With growing sexual confidence, Nancy begins to loosen up, and over the course of three encounters, the power dynamic shifts and their worn masks begin to slip..